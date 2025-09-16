Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
Mirai worldwide box office collection day 4: Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj film eyes Thandel lifetime haul; mints 91 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 03:27 pm IST

Mirai worldwide box office collection day 4: Karthik Gattamneni's fantasy film, starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj, received good reviews since its release. 

Mirai worldwide box office collection day 4: Karthik Gattamneni’s action fantasy film Mirai is going strong at the box office. The film, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak and Shriya Saran in lead roles, has already beaten the lifetime collections of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom and is now eyeing Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel.

Mirai worldwide box office collection day 4: Teja Sajja stars as Vedha in the Karthik Gattamneni film.
Mirai worldwide box office collection day 4: Teja Sajja stars as Vedha in the Karthik Gattamneni film.

Mirai worldwide box office collection

Mirai’s producers, People Media Factory, announced on Tuesday that the film has collected 91.45 crore in four days of its box office run worldwide. The film had made 81.2 crore in its first weekend.

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), they wrote, “#SuperYodha's blazing run continues to dominate the Box-office. 91.45 Cr Worldwide Gross in 4 DAYS for #BrahmandBlockbusterMirai. Experience India’s most ambitious action adventure #MIRAI with your families only on Big Screens.” According to Sacnilk, Mirai has made 50.56 crore net in domestic collections in four days of release.

Mirai has already beaten the lifetime collections of Kingdom, which stand at 82 crore. It will soon beat the lifetime collection of Thandel, which made 100 crore worldwide. It remains to be seen how much the film will collect in its first week. For context, Teja’s previous film, HanuMan, made 142 crore in seven days.

About Mirai

Mirai tells the story of a young man called Vedha (Teja) who is asked to seek out a weapon called Mirai, which was used by Lord Rama, to stop Mahabir Lama, aka the Black Sword (Manoj), from collecting all the nine grandhas (texts) left behind by Emperor Ashoka. While initially sceptical of his place in the war, Vedha soon sets out on a treacherous journey to stop Mahabir from seeking power. The film ends by setting up another villain in the mid-credit scene and announcing a sequel.

