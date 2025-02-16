Thandel worldwide box office collection day 10: Naga Chaitanya gets his first 100 crore film

Thandel worldwide box office collection day 10: Chandoo Mondeti’s Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel was released in theatres on February 7 and has crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. The filmmakers announced the news on Sunday that marks a new milestone in Chaitanya’s career. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya says Sobhita Dhulipala ‘not connected’ to his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Very wrong to drag her’) Thandel worldwide box office collection day 10: Naga Chaitanya played a fisherman from Srikakulam in the film.

Thandel worldwide box office collection

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of Thandel announced on Sunday that the film has collected over ₹100 crore gross worldwide. Calling the film a ‘blockbuster love tsunami’, they also released two new posters of Chaitanya and Pallavi from the movie.

This is Chaitanya’s first film to enter the ₹100 crore club, with his highest collection being the 2022 film Bangarraju with his dad, Nagarjuna, which made ₹61.8 crore worldwide in its total run. Thandel has also crossed the $1 million mark overseas.

According to Sacnilk, Thandel made ₹53.95 crore net and ₹63.25 gross in India, and collected ₹74.25 crore worldwide in 9 days.

About Thandel

Thandel is based on the real-life instance of fishermen from Srikakulam accidentally drifting into Pakistani waters when they go on a fishing trip to Gujarat. Chaitanya plays Raju in the film while Pallavi plays his ‘bujji thalli’ Satya. The film is a romantic drama that had strong openings and even battled piracy when an HD version of the film was leaked online. The filmmakers claim that Thandel was profitable for distributors in the Telugu states, having gone past breakeven.

Chaitanya had a dry run before this, with Thank You and Custody failing to make a mark. He didn’t have better luck in Hindi, either, when he starred in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha, a remake of Forrest Gump. He did have some success in 2023 when he starred in the Prime Video series Dhootha. The actor has yet to announce his upcoming films.