Naga Chaitanya says Sobhita Dhulipala ‘not connected’ to his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Very wrong to drag her’

Actor Naga Chaitanya was candid in a recent interview about his marriage to Sobhita Dhulipala and divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On the Raw Talks With VK podcast, he addressed rumours that Sobhita had anything to do with the dissolution of his previous marriage to Samantha. (Also Read: Nagarjuna says he finally saw son Naga Chaitanya smile during Thandel success meet) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala married in December last year.

Naga Chaitanya defends Sobhita Dhulipala

When asked about his divorce and second marriage, Chaitanya addressed rumours and stated that he ‘feels bad’ for Sobhita. He said, “More than me, I feel bad for her. She doesn’t deserve it. There’s no fault of hers in this. She came into my life in a very organic and beautiful way. We chatted on social media, met casually, and became friends, building our relationship from there. She was not connected to my past in any way at all. So, I feel bad when people talk wrongly about her. It’s very wrong to drag her.”

The actor, however, mentioned that Sobhita navigated through it all with ‘understanding, patience and maturity’. He called her a ‘true hero’ for facing the aftermath of their relationship becoming public. While talking about his divorce, Chaitanya also called himself a ‘child of a broken family’, stating, “I am a child of a broken family. So, I will think a thousand times to break a relationship. It was a mutual decision; it’s not something that happened overnight. I obviously feel bad it happened. But everything happens for a reason.”

Naga Chaitanya’s past

For the unversed, actor Nagarjuna, was married to his Venkatesh’s sister, Lakshmi Daggubati, from 1984 to 1990. Chaitanya is their son. Nagarjuna later married Amala Akkineni in 1992 and they have a son, actor Akhil Akkineni. Chaitanya was married to Samantha from 2017 to 2021. He married Sobhita in 2024 after dating her for two years.

Chaitanya, last seen in the 2023 film Custody and web series Dhoota, recently had a theatrical release. Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and co-starring Sai Pallavi, collected over ₹80 crore gross worldwide in five days, according to the film's team. It was released in theatres on February 7.