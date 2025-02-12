Sobhita Dhulipala can't stop blushing as Naga Chaitanya calls her ‘bujji thalli’ at Thandel success meet. Watch

Actor Naga Chaitanya is basking in the success of his latest release Thandel. The film released in theatres last week and has been doing well at the box office. A success meet of the film was held on Tuesday evening, which was attended by the cast and crew, including Nagarjuna Akkineni serving as the chief guest. At the event, Naga Chaitanya arrived along with wife Sobhita Dhulipala, and their cute interaction was the highlight of the evening. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya says his ‘bujji thalli’ Sobhita Dhulipala was hurt her nickname was used for a song in Thandel) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala at the Thandel success meet.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala at Thandel success meet

At the event, Naga and Sobhita were seen entering the premises together. Sobhita looked elegant in a pink saree, and sat beside Naga at the event. Sobhita could not help blushing when Chaitanya recited the bujji thalli dialogue from the film.

Earlier, at the pre-release event for the film, Chaitanya had revealed that Sobhita hurt that they used her nickname ‘bujji thalli’ for a song in the film. When the anchor asked Chaitanya if there was a song or dialogue from the film that he would like to dedicate to his wife, he replied, “I would dedicate the Bujji Thalli song to Sobhita because I call her bujji thalli at home. I told Chandoo this before we made the film. She felt bad when we released the song because she felt it was exclusive to her, and I used it in the film.”

Chaitanya’s character, Raju, calls Pallavi’s character Satya ‘bujji thalli’ in the film, loosely translates to loved one. The film also has a song composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Javed Ali by that name.

Thandel is based on a real-life incident in which fishermen from Srikakulam accidentally ventured into Pakistani waters while fishing. The film was released in theatres on February 7.