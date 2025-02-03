Naga Chaitanya says his ‘bujji thalli’ Sobhita Dhulipala was hurt her nickname was used for a song in Thandel

The pre-release event for Chandoo Mondeti’s Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel was held in Hyderabad in a closed-door event on Sunday. Chaitanya revealed there that his wife, actor Sobhita Dhulipala, was hurt that they used her nickname ‘bujji thalli’ for a song in the film. (Also Read: Did Allu Aravind take a dig at Dil Raju's Game Changer failure? Here's what the internet thinks) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in December last year.

Naga Chaitanya on Bujji Thalli

When the anchor, Suma, asked Chaitanya if there was a song or dialogue from the film that he would like to dedicate to his wife, he replied, “I would dedicate the Bujji Thalli song to Sobhita because I call her bujji thalli at home. I told Chandoo this before we made the film. She felt bad when we released the song because she felt it was exclusive to her, and I used it in the film.”

Chandoo also agreed that Sobhita was hurt and said, “I was actually surprised. When I attended one of their wedding events, she told me that her nickname was bujji thalli. She said, I let it be when you used it in the film, but now you’ve made a song too?” For the unversed, Chaitanya’s character, Raju, calls Pallavi’s character Satya ‘bujji thalli’ in the film, loosely translates to loved one. The film also has a song composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Javed Ali by that name.

The pre-release event for Thandel

Allu Arjun was a no-show at the pre-release event for Thandel despite the producers—his father Allu Aravind and Bunny Vas—promising fans he’d be there even on Sunday evening. Throughout the event, which began three hours late, no one mentioned the actor until Aravind announced at the very end that Arjun wasn’t there because he had ‘severe gastritis’. This left fans watching the event's live feed for the Pushpa actor miffed. Sandeep Reddy Vanga also attended the event.

Thandel is based on a real-life incident in which fishermen from Srikakulam accidentally ventured into Pakistani waters while fishing. The film will be released in theatres on February 7.