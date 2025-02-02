Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi open up about being affected by social media trolls: ‘It's a vicious cycle’

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, who will soon star in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel, have faced their share of trolls on social media through the years. In an interview with Galatta Plus, the actors opened up about how they’ve learnt to cope with negativity. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya talks about life after marrying Sobhita Dhulipala; if they'll star in a film together) Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya will soon star in Chandoo Mondeti's Thandel.

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi on trolling

Chaitanya stated that through the years, he has learnt not to pay any heed to trolling and to clarify things because it just adds to the noise. He said, “In my initial days, yes, it affected me. The question is, why? I mean, everyone's leading their life, going about with their paths; why is everyone intruding so much? After a point, I started ignoring it. I didn't feel I needed to respond to anything because what I've observed is that the clarification loops into something else. It's a vicious cycle. Initially I tried to put a full stop, but I realised there's no full stop. It's entertaining to people.”

Pallavi said that this is something she and Chaitanya spoke about while filming Thandel, particularly when she was trolled about an old statement she made on Kashmir. She said, “There was a conversation we had during the filming of Thandel. I was affected a few days before Amaran when it again came up, it had already died down a few years ago. I was wondering how this could even happen again; I thought this was done. And he (Chaitanya) said, there are a few things you need to know. This is not just an organic thing, it's been done by somebody, and I don't think you should get into it. Afterwards, I realised he was right when the audience turned up at the theatres.”

About Thandel

This is Chaitanya and Chandoo’s third film together after Premam and Savyasachi and his second with Pallavi after Love Story. Thandel is based on the true story of Srikakulam fishermen drifting into Pakistan waters by mistake. The film will be released in theatres on February 7.