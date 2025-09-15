Mirai box office collection day 4: Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj film to cross the 50 crore mark

Mirai box office collection day 4: Karthik Gattamneni’s action fantasy film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak and Shriya Saran in lead roles, was released in theatres on Friday. It made over ₹80 crore over the weekend. According to Sacnilk, Mirai collected ₹49.93 crore net in India in four days. Mirai box office collection day 4: Teja Sajja stars as Vedha in the Karthik Gattamneni film.

Mirai box office collection

The trade website reported that Mirai made an estimated ₹4.93 crore net in India on its first Monday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹49.93 crore net.

Mirai collected ₹13 crore on its opening day in India, and the numbers only grew through the weekend. Given the weekday, the dip in collections that Mirai shows is expected. However, it remains to be seen if it continues to sustain the momentum throughout the week.

Mirai made ₹15 crore and ₹17 crore during the weekend, making ₹45 crore in three days in India. According to the producers, People Media Factory, the film collected ₹81.2 crore worldwide in its first weekend and is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark soon.

About Mirai

Expectations were high on Mirai, given that it’s Teja’s first film since the 2024 hit HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma. HanuMan was released for Sankranthi in competition with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga. It emerged on top and collected ₹295 crore worldwide.

Mirai tells the story of a young man named Vedha (Teja) who finds out from a sanyasini named Vibha (Ritika) that he is destined for more in life. A prophecy comes true, sees him face off against Mahabir Lama, aka the Black Sword (Manchu Manoj), a powerful sorcerer, and protect the nine gradhas (text) left behind by Emperor Ashoka from falling into his hands. To face him off, he seeks out a weapon used by Lord Rama called the Mirai.