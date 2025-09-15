Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Mirai box office collection day 4: Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj film to cross the 50 crore mark

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 10:07 pm IST

Mirai box office collection day 4: Karthik Gattamneni's film has been doing well at the box office since its release. Here's how much it made in four days.

Mirai box office collection day 4: Karthik Gattamneni’s action fantasy film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak and Shriya Saran in lead roles, was released in theatres on Friday. It made over 80 crore over the weekend. According to Sacnilk, Mirai collected 49.93 crore net in India in four days.

Mirai box office collection day 4: Teja Sajja stars as Vedha in the Karthik Gattamneni film.
Mirai box office collection day 4: Teja Sajja stars as Vedha in the Karthik Gattamneni film.

Mirai box office collection

The trade website reported that Mirai made an estimated 4.93 crore net in India on its first Monday, taking its total domestic collection to 49.93 crore net.

Mirai collected 13 crore on its opening day in India, and the numbers only grew through the weekend. Given the weekday, the dip in collections that Mirai shows is expected. However, it remains to be seen if it continues to sustain the momentum throughout the week.

Mirai made 15 crore and 17 crore during the weekend, making 45 crore in three days in India. According to the producers, People Media Factory, the film collected 81.2 crore worldwide in its first weekend and is expected to cross the 100 crore mark soon.

About Mirai

Expectations were high on Mirai, given that it’s Teja’s first film since the 2024 hit HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma. HanuMan was released for Sankranthi in competition with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga. It emerged on top and collected 295 crore worldwide.

Mirai tells the story of a young man named Vedha (Teja) who finds out from a sanyasini named Vibha (Ritika) that he is destined for more in life. A prophecy comes true, sees him face off against Mahabir Lama, aka the Black Sword (Manchu Manoj), a powerful sorcerer, and protect the nine gradhas (text) left behind by Emperor Ashoka from falling into his hands. To face him off, he seeks out a weapon used by Lord Rama called the Mirai.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
