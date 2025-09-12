‘Flawless, outstanding’: Mirai star Teja Sejja gets high praise from HanuMan director Prasanth Varma

Karthik Gattamneni's fantasy film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and Ritika Nayak, was one of the most awaited releases of the year. The film has created a lot of buzz with his grand visuals and opened to positive reviews from fans and critics. Now, Teja's HanuMan director Prasanth Varma has shared his review of the film and said that the actor is ‘flawless’ in it. (Also read: Mirai Twitter review: Manchu Manoj overshadows Teja Sajja, internet says film ‘proves villains can be the real heroes’) HanuMan director Prasanth Varma praised Teja Sajja's work in Mirai.

Prasanth hails Mirai

Prasanth shared the poster of Mirai on his X account on Friday, and wrote, “@tejasajja123 You deserve every bit of this success for every drop of sweat & blood you have put in to make this happen!! (red heart emoticon) You were flawless & outstanding in the film! There can't be anyone happier than me today to witness your rise from. SUPERHERO to SUPERYODHA to ____”

He praised the film and wrote, “Mirai is a MUST WATCH!! Stellar performances, Breathtaking visuals, Electrifying music, Richly detailed production design, Top notch VfX & Outstanding production values!! Congratulations to the entire team for the BLOCKBUSTER response!”

Meanwhile, Teja wrote on his X account, “Promise Delivered. IT’S A 𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗛𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗕𝗟𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗕𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥. A vision nurtured for half a decade. Over 2 years of relentless hard work. Filmed across 6 countries. All boils down to 2 hours and 39 minutes of PURE CINEMATIC EXCELLENCE. This is History. This is the Future. This is #MIRAI for you all.”

About Mirai

Karthik Gattamneni's Mirai marked Teja Sajja's next film after HanuMan, which was a surprise hit when it was released in 2023. Mirai revolves around a young warrior who is given a task to protect the nine sacred scriptures that can turn any mortal into a deity. It explores human values and emotions such as compassion, ethics, hatred and greed.

The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, Jayaram and others in key roles. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory.