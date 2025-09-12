Mirai Twitter review: Manchu Manoj overshadows Teja Sajja, internet says film ‘proves villains can be the real heroes’

Mirai Twitter review: Karthik Gattamneni's fantasy film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and Ritika Nayak, has hit the screens, sparking a buzz on social media. The film has garnered attention, particularly for Manchu Manoj's portrayal of the villain, with fans saying he is redefining villainy with his performance. Mirai revolves around a young warrior who is given a task to protect the nine sacred scriptures that can turn any mortal into a deity.

Mirai revolves around a young warrior who is given a task to protect the nine sacred scriptures that can turn any mortal into a deity. It explores human values and emotions such as compassion, ethics, hatred and greed. The film was released on Friday, and reactions have started to pour in on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The theatrical experience of this film still haunts me,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Every scene lo Manchu Manoj anna presence intense… Dialogue delivery and emotions spot-on… #Mirai definitely showcase of his best performance”.

One fan shared, “Every frame with Manchu Manoj Anna is sheer mass + emotion combo”, with one mentioning, “@HeroManoj1’s Black Sword in #Mirai is a masterclass in antagonism! His screen presence and raw energy make every scene electrifying.”

“Manoj transformation and performance next level,” one gushed. Another shared, “The climax of #Mirai is pure fire… An ending that makes you clap, whistle, and feel proud of Manchu Manoj. A blockbuster in every sense.”

“Manchu Manoj’s screen presence in #Mirai is electrifying. The confidence, the charm, the rage – everything is top-notch. This is the hero we missed,” read one comment.

One fan shared, “@HeroManoj1 redefines villainy in #Mirai! His Black Sword is a force of nature—pure intensity and charisma. What a comeback”, with one mentioning, “One man army, one man rage, one man show – #Mirai is all about @heromanoj1.”

“Every fan who believed in Manoj is smiling today. #Mirai proves he never lost his magic. Welcome back, Rocking Star,” wrote one, with another sharing, “When #Manchumanoj is on screen in #Mirai, the tension is REAL. What a performance.”

One post read, “Action lovers, #Mirai is your festival… Stylish stunts, raw intensity & powerful execution. Manoj delivers his career-best!”.

“#Manchumanoj in #Mirai is the definition of screen presence. Every second counts. The antagonist steals the show! Rocking Star @heromanoj1 owns #Mirai,” wrote one.

Another shared, “#Mirai proves villains can be the real heroes when Manchu Manoj plays the role.”

About Mirai

The film is Teja’s next after his ₹295 crore superhero film HanuMan (2023). Mirai is directed by Karthik and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory. It also stars Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, Jayaram and others in key roles. The film will be released in theatres on 12 September. This is Teja’s next film after HanuMan, which was a surprise hit when it was released for Sankranthi 2023. So expectations are high for his next film too.