Mirai trailer: Underdog Teja Sajja fights against evil with Lord Ram's help; internet gets ‘goosebumps’. Watch

Mirai trailer: The trailer of Karthik Gattamneni’s Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj and Ritika Nayak-starrer Mirai was released in Hyderabad on Thursday. The film is Teja’s next after his ₹295 crore superhero film HanuMan (2023). And much like he received divine guidance from Hanuman in his last film, it looks like his character will rely on Lord Ram this time around. After Hanuman in HanuMan (2023) it looks like Teja Sajja will receive divine guidance from Lord Ram in Mirai.

Mirai trailer

The 3-minute trailer of Mirai begins with Teja’s character falling off a train and facing off a large eagle in another shot. Soon, Ritika’s character seeks out Teja’s help to reach the Mirai before an evil Manoj, who’s already creating havoc. Moved by people’s plight, he begins looking for weapons to fight evil, including Lord Rama’s sacred staff. He is also shown fighting against some evil forces before facing off against Manoj himself. The trailer ends with Teja receiving divine guidance from Lord Ram himself to complete his quest.

Internet reacts

As soon as the Mirai trailer was released, numerous people pointed out the shots showing Lord Ram in the trailer, commenting that it gave them ‘goosebumps’. “Divine presence of Lord Rama in #Mirai brings a whole new goosebumps,” wrote on X (formerly Twitter) user. Another wrote, “Trailer Peaked here,” sharing the shots of Lord Ram. One wrote, “Lord Rama For #Mirai. Trailer Last Shot itself a Ticket Worth Man.” Another also shared the shots of Rama, calling it ‘peak stuff’.

About Mirai

Mirai is directed by Karthik and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory. It also stars Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, Jayaram and others in key roles. The film will be released in theatres on 12 September. This is Teja’s next film after HanuMan, which was a surprise hit when it was released for Sankranthi 2023. So expectations are high for his next film too.