Ram Gopal Varma hails 'Hollywood-level VFX in Teja Sajja's Mirai: ‘Not since Baahubali did I hear such unanimous praise’

The much-awaited superhero film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, finally hit theatres today (September 12). The film has received rave reviews from both audiences and critics and is expected to perform exceptionally well at the box office. Recently, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also took to social media to heap praise on the film. Ram Gopal Varma heaps praise on Teja Sajja's Mirai.

On Friday, RGV posted on X (formerly Twitter) and hailed Teja Sajja’s Mirai. He wrote, “A BIG SHOUT OUT ttejasajja123 @Karthik_gatta and @vishwaprasadtg for delivering an INDUSTRY HIT ..Not since BAHUBALI did I hear such UNANIMOUS PRAISE for any other film #Mirai .. Both the VFX and the Narrative GRIP are of HOLLYWOOD STANDARD.”

Fans couldn’t agree more with RGV. One of the comments read, “True, Hollywood-level stuff.” Another wrote, “Mirai is the best movie. Wonderfully performed by all the actors, and the director has also done an excellent job. VFX is top-notch. One word for the movie is next level.” Another added, “Absolutely! It’s amazing to see such talent getting the recognition it deserves. Mirai is like a game-changer.”

About Mirai

Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai stars Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj in lead roles, along with Ritika Nayak and Jagapathi Babu in key parts. The film is receiving praise for the cast’s performances, its engaging storyline and its visual effects.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads: “Given that HanuMan was Teja’s last film, comparisons are inevitable. But the comparisons between the two end at the fact that both his characters seek divine intervention at a time of dire need. The word ‘superhero’ is perhaps consciously not uttered anywhere throughout the film. Despite the magic that drives the story, Vedha is not a superhero; he is a warrior, a Yodha. So while Mirai is no HanuMan, it does succeed in invoking the nostalgia of a classic good vs evil tale.”