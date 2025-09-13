Mirai sequel announced in Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj film's mid-credit scene: Know title, star cast and more

It’s the season of sequels in Telugu cinema, and this Friday’s release, Mirai, is no different. Karthik Ghattamaneni’s film, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak and Shriya Saran in lead roles, has a mid-credit scene that sets up the story for the sequel. If reactions on social media are anything to go by, some people seem to have unknowingly missed it. Know all about the sequel’s title, who stars in it and more. *Spoilers ahead* (Also Read: Mirai ending explained: Why was Teja Sajja's Vedha battling Manchu Manoj's Black Sword?) Karthik Ghattamaneni's action fantasy film stars Teja Sajja as Vedha.

Mirai mid-credit scene that sets up the sequel

Mirai ends with Vedha (Teja) vanquishing Mahabir Lama, aka Black Sword (Manoj), with a weapon called Mirai that transforms into Lord Rama’s celestial bow Kodanda in time of need. He also secures the nine grandhas (texts) left behind by Emperor Ashoka that hold the key to power. But not all is well, because the mid-credit scene introduces a new antagonist into the fold, apart from announcing the sequel’s title.

Prabhas's voiceover introduces the audience to a man (Rana Daggubati) who sits in a place surrounded by gold. In a confrontation, it’s revealed that he has the special power to turn everything he touches into gold, like King Midas in Greek mythology. He mentions that he is looking for the Mirai, stating that, unlike the Treta Yuga, he wouldn’t miss it this time, hinting that he’s immortal or reincarnated.

Given that Mahabir is dead, it looks like Rana’s character will be the one for Vedha to beat this time. The mid-credit scene teases that he will be the antagonist of the sequel, Mirai: Jaithraya. It remains to be seen when that will be released. The film's producers, People Media Factory, have yet to officially share any plans about the sequel.

About Mirai

Mirai is directed by Karthik, who previously directed Ravi Teja-starrer Eagle. It tells the story of a young man named Vedha’s origin story of turning into a Yodha (warrior). The film made ₹27.20 crore worldwide on its opening day, beating the opening collections of HanuMan and Kannappa. It remains to be seen how much it makes by its first weekend.