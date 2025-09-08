Rana Daggubati has hilarious reaction to fan saying ‘Jai Ram Charan’ while clicking selfie: ‘Is he in Mahishmati?’

At the SIIMA 2025 held in Dubai over the weekend, actor Rana Daggubati clicked selfies with fans waiting on the sidelines of the red carpet. When a fan brought up his friend Ram Charan randomly while clicking a selfie with him, Rana had a hilarious reaction. Take a look. Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan have been close friends for years now.

Rana Daggubati responds to fan saying Jai Ram Charan

Rana was clicking selfies with fans when one of them said, “Jai Mahishmati,” in reference to his film Baahubali. Another fan randomly chimed in and said, “Jai Ram Charan.” Without missing a beat, Rana quipped, “Mahishmati lo Ram Charan unnada? (Is Ram Charan in Mahishmati?)” When the fan replied that he said it because Ram is his friend, Rana replied, “Kadhu, maa intlo vadu. (No, he’s family).”

When he moved on to another set of fans, one of them hilariously asked him, “Rana, intha height unnaru enti? (Why are you so tall, Rana?)” When he asked her if he was wrong for being tall, she told him they were finding it difficult to climb the barricade to reach his height in the selfie. He also indulged a fan who wanted his picture in her phone only. When she complained that he only took one picture despite her climbing the barricade, he hilariously replied, “Eyy digu, over action nuvvunu. (Hey, get down. Don’t overact),” making everyone there laugh.

Fans thought Rana’s banter was hilarious. One person who re-shared the video wrote, “Processing time 0.01secs, inbuilt sarcasm.” Another wrote, “Overaction nuvvunu was personal.” One fan wrote, “Some actors play as villains in movies. But they are unpredictable superheroes in real life.” Another wrote, “Rana gives off big sibling energy.” Many also thought it was sweet that Rana called Ram his family.

Upcoming work

After the 2022 films Virata Parvam and Bheemla Nayak, Rana was last seen in Rajinikanth’s 2024 Tamil film Vettaiyan. He also starred in the Netflix series Rana Naidu and hosted The Rana Daggubati Show on Prime Video. He most recently produced Kothapallilo Okappudu. Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will be released as one film, Baahubali: The Epic, on 31 October. He plays Bhallaladeva in it. Ram will soon star in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi and was last seen in Shankar's Game Changer this year.