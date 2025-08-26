Baahubali The Epic teaser released; fans hope Prabhas, Rana Daggubati's behemoth makes 1000 crore again

Baahubali The Epic teaser: Ten years after Baahubali: The Beginning broke records and introduced the ‘pan India phenomenon’, SS Rajamouli is releasing Baahubali: The Epic – a cumulative film of both Baahubali and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The teaser of the film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia was released on Tuesday, with fans hoping the re-release breaks records too. Baahubali The Epic teaser gives the audience a refresher on Prabhas and Rana Daggubati's iconic scenes.

Baahubali: The Epic teaser

The 1 minute 17 seconds long teaser of Baahubali: The Epic features scenes from both Baahubali and Baahubali 2. The text in the video promises, “10 years ago, a story redefined Indian cinema. Two films. One name.”

After reintroducing some of the iconic scenes featuring Prabhas as Mahendra and Amarendra Baahubali, Rana as the antagonist, his cousin Bhallaladeva, Anushka as Devasena, Tamannaah as Avantika, Sathyaraj as Kattappa and Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami, it ends with the iconic shot of Baahubali being held up in water. The teaser also promises an ‘unforgettable experience’ with both films being remastered and reedited to make one film.

Fans were thrilled and excited to watch the different cut despite Baahubali being a familiar story. One fan commented, “Re Release Thone - 1000 Cr Pakka!! Jai Prabhas ~ Jai Mahismathi (The re-release will collect ₹1000 crore).” Another wrote, “Re-release lo kuda record kottabotundii (The re-release will also break records).” One fan thought, “No one would touch and match this Indian masterpiece,” while another wrote, “Once again world will witness the Rampage of Rebelstar Prabhas.”

About the Baahubali films

When Baahubali: The Beginning was released in theatres on 10 July 2015, the country stood up and took notice, as a film of that scale hadn’t been attempted before. It collected ₹650 crore worldwide, and the marketing of the film was top-notch. Despite the sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, released two years later on 28 April 2017, Rajamouli maintained interest by ending the first film on a cliffhanger. With its ₹1788.06 crore worldwide collection, Baahubali 2 is still one of the highest-grossing Indian films.