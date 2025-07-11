Baahubali The Epic's runtime will be over 5 hours? Internet hilariously asks ‘yedhi maranam’; team responds

On the 10th anniversary of Baahubali, SS Rajamouli had a special surprise for fans when he announced that Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) would be released as one film, Baahubali: The Epic, this year. And when ticketing platform BookMyShow listed the film and showed a runtime of over five hours, the internet had hilarious reactions. The film's team responded. (Also Read: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and SS Rajamouli celebrate 10 years of Baahubali, fans miss Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka in pics) Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will be released in theatres as Baahubali: The Epic.

Baahubali: The Epic to have over 5 hours runtime?

After Rajamouli’s announcement on Thursday, the ticketing platform listed the film with its release date of 31 October. The synopsis was simply listed as: Bahubali: The Epic, a two-part combined film. But it’s the runtime of 5 hours and 27 minutes that caught everyone’s attention. Baahubali: The Beginning has a runtime of 2 hours 38 minutes, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stands at 2 hours 47 minutes. While BMS took down the runtime now, people were quick to screengrab and have hilarious reactions to it.

Internet reacts to potentially long runtime

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote their own version of Prabhas’ famous ‘Yedhi maranam? (What is death?)” dialogue from the film, writing, “Edhi maranam. 5 hours 27min runtime maranam. (What is death? A runtime of 5 hours 27 minutes is death.)”

Another wrote, “3hrs+ anukunte 5hrs+ cut aa. Inka 2 shows chusinate kada. (I thought it would be over 3 hours, but over 5 hours? That’s like sitting through two shows.)” One X user questioned, “Orey @BaahubaliMovie. Runtime 5hrs 27mins entra. 2 parts within 1 part ante, 2 parts ni kalipeshara. (What is this runtime of over 5 hours? When you said it’ll be two parts in one, I did not think you meant literally)”

Some fans, however, commented that they wouldn’t mind sitting through the runtime. One brought up the famous scene of Kattappa killing Baahubali, writing, “The whole "Kattappa Killing Baahubali" episode that runs for 20 minutes is peak Indian Cinema!”

Film's team responds cryptically

The official X page of Baahubali responded to the discourse and said, “Haha… No worries! We won’t take up your whole day. It’ll be around the same time as an exciting IPL match. :).” One person replied to that, “I can watch this whole day keep 5 hr 27min only don't trim please otherwise we miss that Epic experience.”

The Baahubali films star Prabhas in dual roles as father and son, Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali, aka Sivudu. Anushka Shetty plays Devasena, and Tamannaah Bhatia plays Avantika. Ramyakrishnan and Rana Daggubati play Sivagami and Bhallaladeva in the magnum opus.