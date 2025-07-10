Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and SS Rajamouli celebrate 10 years of Baahubali, fans miss Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka in pics

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali rings in a decade of release today. The epic action film co-written and directed by SS Rajamouli changed the face of Indian cinema. On Thursday, the cast and crew of the film gathered under one roof to celebrate the film clocking a decade of release. The official Instagram account of the film released a series of pictures from the fun-filled evening, which was attended by Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani. (Also read: Baahubali The Epic: SS Rajamouli announces 2-part combined film on 10th anniversary; here's when it will release) SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati and Prabhas share a light moment together.

Baahubali reunion

Prabhas debuted a short hair look in the new pictures and looked dapper in a black kurta-shirt paired with white trousers. Rana was seen in a black shirt and was smiling and giggling with Prabhas and director Rajamouli in a picture. Ramya Krishnan, who played the part of Sivagami, was also present in the gathering. MM Keeravani was seen playing a piece of music in the special meetup.

In the caption, a long note read, “10 Years of Baahubali Reunion… ❤️ What began as a dream turned into something far bigger than any of us could have imagined. A story that became a part of people’s lives… A journey that brought us together as one family… And memories we will cherish forever. As we come together to celebrate 10 years of Baahubali, we are filled with deep gratitude — for every single person who believed in this story, stood by us, and helped make it what it is today. This reunion was more than nostalgic — it brought back a flood of memories from over a decade. We fondly reminisced about everything that went right… and all the things that could have gone wrong, but didn’t. It’s those very moments that ensured Baahubali became what it is today.”

The post concluded by adding, "But this celebration isn’t just ours. It belongs to every one of you who carries Baahubali in your hearts. Here’s to the memories, the magic, and the epic that lives on… 🙏❤️ Quoting Paulo Coelho from The Alchemist:“When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.”

Fans miss Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia

Fans were quick to spot that two of the female stars of the film- Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia were missing from the reunion. One fan commented, “Where's our Devasana?” Another said, “I wish Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty were also there!” A comment read, “Missing Devasena.. no matter it's pride to Telugu cinema.”

Earlier in the day, Rajamouli made a special announcement on the 10th anniversary of the film. Both Baahubali films will be combined and released in theatres as one film, Baahubali: The Epic, on October 31.