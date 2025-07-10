Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Baahubali The Epic: SS Rajamouli announces 2-part combined film on 10th anniversary; here's when it will release

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 02:20 PM IST

Baahubali: The Epic will combine Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion as one film to be released this year.

Director SS Rajamouli made a special announcement on the 10th anniversary of the film that changed the face of Indian cinema. The filmmaker announced while marking the milestone that the Baahubali films starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia will be released in theatres as one film called Baahubali: The Epic.

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer Baahubali: The Epic will be released in theatres soon.
Baahubali: The Epic announced

It looks like a decade after the release of Baahubali, Rajamouli decided to rework his film and release a new cut. Announcing the news with a poster of Prabhas and the release date on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Baahubali…The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025.”

Baahubali: The Epic will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Fans were thrilled to hear the news, leaving comments like, “Baahubali raised the bar for TFI and Indian cinema as well. Ten glorious years of the masterpiece from #SSRajamouli,” and “Super Excited for the trim version.” Some fans wondered why the film would not be released in Kannada, while others asked Rajamouli for an update on his upcoming film SSMB 29 with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

About Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic will combine Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), telling the story of a man who learns the truth about his past and takes his rightful place on the throne. Given that Rajamouli was the man behind popularising sequels, pan-India films, and massive budgets in Telugu cinema, it remains to be seen if other filmmakers will follow in his footsteps to announce combined films.

According to Sacnilk, Baahubali had made 650 crore worldwide, while Baahubali 2 collected a whopping 1788.06 crore. The sequel holds the third position in the highest-grossing Indian films of all time after Dangal and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

