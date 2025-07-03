Priyanka Chopra admits she misses Bollywood, shares excitement for SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's SSMB 29

After The Sky is Pink in 2019, Priyanka Chopra took a break from Bollywood, focusing instead on building a successful career in Hollywood. Currently promoting her latest release, Heads of State, the actor opened up in an interview with India Today about missing Bollywood and shared her excitement for her upcoming Indian project, SSMB 29. Priyanka Chopra shares excitement about SSMB 29.

Priyanka Chopra says she misses Bollywood films

Speaking about her message to Indian fans, Priyanka said, “I miss Hindi movies and I miss India so much. I’m working in India this year, and I’m really excited about that. I have always got so much love from the fans of Indian films and I hope that continues.”

Priyanka's last Indian film was Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger, which premiered on Netflix in 2021. Her last theatrical release in Hindi was The Sky is Pink. Now, she is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29. Touted as an action-adventure in the vein of Indiana Jones, the film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. While the complete cast is yet to be officially announced, the project has already generated major buzz among fans.

In January, Priyanka was seen shooting for the film in Hyderabad. She also visited a temple during her stay and shared photos on social media. Her caption read: “With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God’s grace is infinite. || ॐ नमो नारायणाय || Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela ❤️❤️”

About Heads of State

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, this action-comedy features Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba, and John Cena in leading roles. Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, a sharp MI6 agent on a mission to dismantle a global conspiracy. The film also stars Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and Carla Gugino. Premiering on Prime Video on 2 July 2025, it has earned praise for its fast-paced storytelling and the crackling chemistry between the lead actors.