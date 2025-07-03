Did Lauren Sanchez copy Priyanka Chopra’s wedding gown for her wedding to Jeff Bezos? Reddit thinks so

Lauren Sanchez and Priyanka Chopra's wedding gowns compared

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' lavish Venice wedding has been dominating social media feeds for days, but the real buzz has been around Lauren's wedding dress. A recent online post on Reddit has sparked comparisons between her gown and Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress, which she wore for her nuptials with Nick Jonas, with many users pointing out striking similarities between the two.

The Reddit post was titled, “Did you guys also noticed Lauren Sanchez's wedding dress is similar to Priyanka's wedding dress”.

“Right!? The quality of embroidery / lace work on PC’s is c’est magnifique! But the lace work on Lauren’s looks like the cheap sofa / table covers most of our parents homes had,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Seriously!! It’s not my favorite silhouette but the craftsmanship and tailoring on PC’s is immaculate. You can literally see the seams on where the sleeves were sewn on in Lauren’s— soo bad.”

“I liked Priyanka’s better for some reason. Lauren got her inspo from Sophia Loren, the mermaid part is a major difference. PC’s dress is also my mom’s favorite wedding dress any celebrity has worn,” read one comment.

One social media user shared, “PC was more soft, elegant, subtle while Lauren one was more dramatic. Both of them looked absolutely beautiful tho.”

“Priyanka's looks so much more polished and gorgeous. Lauren's one is a bit gaudy around the neck and throws you off a little,” mentioned one, with another writing, “This was the first thing I thought of when I saw the pictures”.

“Oh yes! I kept thinking it reminds me of something,” shared one, with one joking, “they had the same tailor”.

Priyanka’s wedding gown

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

For the Christian wedding, Priyanka opted for a custom wedding dress by Ralph Lauren which incorporated designs that spoke to the couple’s strong bond.

Priyanka’s long-sleeve gown featured hand-beaded and hand-embroidered floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar atop a strapless column dress made up of 2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins and finished with a 75-foot long tulle veil.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos got married in a lavish Venetian ceremony on June 27, following several days of celebrity-filled nuptial festivities. Several A-list celebrities attended the wedding, which included Bezos' fellow billionaire Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, model Brooks Nader, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom and his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, their youngest sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and family matriarch Kris Jenner.

For the wedding, Lauren Sanchez, 55, looked stunning in her custom-made Dolce and Gabbana gown. Her white wedding dress drew inspiration from veteran actor Sophia Loren's classic elegance. The wedding gown took over 900 hours of artisanal work to create. It featured long sleeves, adding an elegant touch to the overall design. The corseted waist, accentuating Lauren's curves and the turtleneck, gave the gown a classic, sophisticated look.