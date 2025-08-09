GlobeTrotter: Did SS Rajamouli just announce the title for Mahesh Babu-starrer SSMB29? First glimpse revealed

It's no longer SSMB29. The SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu mega film has a name, now. The filmmaker and actor took to their social media accounts to share a glimpse of the film and a new hashtag: #Globetrotter. Now, it is uncertain if this is the film's official title or just a promotional hashtag for it. But the duo promised a date for the film's official first reveal: November 2025. SS Rajamouli has referred to his film with Mahesh Babu as GlobeTrotter in a social media post.

Mahesh Babu unveils GlobeTrotter

On Saturday morning, Mahesh Babu's birthday, the actor and Rajamouli took to Instagram to share identical posts, which featured a close-up of Mahesh's chest. The actor seems to be wearing a low-cut vest with blood smeared on part of it. A pendant featuring an idol of Lord Shiva's trishul and his ox, Nandi, is visible as well.

"Thank you for all the love…(red heart emojis). I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter," Mahesh wrote in the caption. Rajamouli also shared the hashtag GlobeTrotter.

Rajamouli shares update on film

Taking to X (Twitter), Rajamouli wrote, “Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a never-before-seen reveal. Thank you all for your patience.”

No further details about the film were shared. Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to star in the film alongside Mahesh, did not share the post on her social media. Neither did Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has confirmed that he is a part of the film.

But the fans are excited nonetheless. Many of Mahesh Babu's fans exclaimed with excitement at the minimal reveal. Others wondered what was in store for November, "This will break Baahubali, Dangal records," one wrote. Another said, "Can't wait for November."

The film has been described as a jungle adventure that will take place across the world, which explains the GlobeTrotter moniker. The film has no release date yet.