Mirai ending explained: Why was Teja Sajja's Vedha battling Manchu Manoj's Black Sword?

Karthik Ghattamaneni’s Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, was released in theatres on Friday. The action-fantasy film tells the origin story of a Yodha (warrior) who gets some divine help on his journey to safeguard nine grandhas (texts) left behind by Emperor Ashoka from a weapon called Mirai. It ends with a face-off between Teja and Manoj’s characters. Know how it all ends. *Spoilers ahead* (Also Read: Mirai movie review: Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj's Anime-style film works when it isn't indulgent) Karthik Ghattamaneni's Mirai stars Teja Sajja in the lead role as Vedha.

What is Mirai all about?

Mirai builds on the myth of a repentant Emperor Ashoka storing all his superpowers in nine grandhas after winning the Kalinga war so that no one else can cause such destruction again. These grandhas are stored separately across the world with nine leaders. Mahabir Lama, aka the Black Sword (Manoj), is a powerful sorcerer who wants to collect all the grandhas so he’s unbeatable. Ambica (Shriya), who can see the future, ensures that her son Vedha (Teja) grows away from her and is toughened up by circumstances so he can fight Mahabir someday.

A sanyasini called Vibha (Ritika) seeks out Vedha to tell him to fulfil the prophecy he is not aware of. He seeks out Mirai, a weapon once used by Lord Ram and now protected by Garuda Sampati (a divine bird like Jatayu), to help him beat Mahabir. The film ends with a face-off between Vedha and Mahabir. Mahabir is looking to derail a train which has the final grandha he seeks on it, all while putting a hex on lakhs of devotees at the Kumbh Mela, even as Vedha, who is aboard the train, tries to stop him.

Mirai ending explained

Mahabir temporarily gains possession of all nine grandhas and tries to use his newfound power to cause further destruction. A badly wounded Vedha tries to sacrifice himself to stop him. But Lord Ram intervenes and helps him destroy Mahabir with the help of Mirai, which transforms into the celestial bow Kodanda. It also signifies Vedha’s transformation from an ordinary man to a Super Yodha. The film ends with the devotees at Kumbh Mela, who were seeing a dark omen in the sky, seeing the golden glow of Lord Ram instead. A mid-credit sequence makes it clear, however, that Vedha will have more battles to fight.