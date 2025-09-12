Mirai box office collection day 1: Teja Sajja film manages to surpass HanuMan's opening, collects above 10 crore

Mirai box office collection day 1: Expectations were sky high from Karthik Gattamneni's fantasy film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and Ritika Nayak in the lead roles. It was released on Friday amid strong buzz from fans and viewers. As per the latest update, the film has seen a strong opening day collection nationwide. (Also read: ‘Flawless, outstanding’: Mirai star Teja Sejja gets high praise from HanuMan director Prasanth Varma) Mirai box office collection day 1: Teja Sajja's film is earning praise for its VFX.

Mirai opening day collection

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Mirai opened to a strong ₹ 10.76 crore on its first day of release. Mirai had an overall 8.81% Hindi Occupancy on Friday. With positive word of mouth for the film being stromg across quarters, Mirai is expected to do well in its first weekend.

This indicates that Mirai has now emerged to be the highest opening film of Teja Sejja's career, beating the record set by his previous release HanuMan in 2024. HanuMan had collected ₹8 crore on its first day of release.

About Mirai

Mirai revolves around a young warrior who is given the task of protecting the nine sacred scriptures that can turn any mortal into a deity. It explores human values and emotions such as compassion, ethics, hatred, and greed. It is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory. It also stars Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, Jayaram and others in key roles.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Given that HanuMan was Teja’s last film, comparisons are inevitable. But the comparisons between the two end at the fact that both his characters seek divine intervention at a time of dire need. The word ‘superhero’ is perhaps consciously not uttered anywhere throughout the film. Despite the magic that drives the story, Vedha is not a superhero; he is a warrior, a Yodha. So while Mirai is no HanuMan, it does succeed in invoking the nostalgia of a classic good vs evil tale.”