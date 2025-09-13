Mirai worldwide box office collection day 1: Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj's film beats Kannappa, HanuMan openings

Mirai worldwide box office collection day 1: Karthik Ghattamaneni’s Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak and Shriya Saran-starrer Mirai released in theatres this Friday. The film has managed to beat the opening collections of Teja’s previous film HanuMan and Vishnu Manchu’s devotional film Kannappa. (Also Read: Mirai ending explained: Why was Teja Sajja's Vedha battling Manchu Manoj's Black Sword?) Mirai worldwide box office collection day 1: Teja Sajja plays Vedha in the Karthik Ghattamaneni film.

Mirai worldwide box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Mirai opened to a domestic collection of ₹12 crore net in India. Teja announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the film brought in a worldwide collection of ₹27.20 crore gross on Friday. Sharing a poster with the opening day’s collections, Teja thanked the audience for the love and wrote, “Forever Humbled by your Love. Idhe Charitra, Idhe Bhavishyattu, Idhe #MIRAI. (This is the past, this is the future. This is Mirai.)”

Mirai’s ₹27.20 crore haul means it has beaten the opening day collections of Teja’s previous film, the hit 2023 film HanuMan and Vishnu’s devotional film Kannappa, which was released in June this year. HanuMan had a worldwide opening of ₹23.50 crore, while Kannappa had made ₹13 crore worldwide on its opening day. Given that the film received good to mixed reviews upon its release, it remains to be seen how it fares in the coming days.

About Mirai

Mirai tells the story of Vedha (Teja), who has grown up without a family and now runs a scrapyard in Hyderabad, where he produces counterfeit goods. A sanyasini called Vibha (Ritika) searches for him far and wide so he can fulfil the prophecy given by his mother, Ambica (Shriya). Elsewhere, Mahabir Lama, aka the Black Sword (Manoj), is gaining control of the nine grandhas (texts) left behind by Emperor Ashoka in his quest for world domination. How and if Vedha manages to stop Mahabir before it’s too late forms the rest of the story.