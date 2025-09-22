Nysa helps her 81-year-old grandmom Tanuja get into the car, asks paparazzi to ‘hatto’

Actor Kajol’s daughter Nysa made a rare appearance in Mumbai on Monday as she stepped out with her mother Kajol and grandmother Tanuja for a family outing. Playing the perfect granddaughter, Nysa was spotted escorting Tanuja to the car while also asking the paparazzi to “make some space” so that her nani could move with ease. Kajol was also seen with her mother Tanuja and her daughter Nysa.

Nysa steps out with nani

On Monday, Nysa was spotted leaving a restaurant with Kajol and Tanuja, 81. Several videos of the outing have surfaced on social media.

In one of the videos, Nysa and Kajol can be seen holding Tanuja’s hand as they gently guided her towards the car. However, their path was soon crowded by photographers near the car, following which Kajol and Nysa requested them to step aside and make way.

Nysa, dressed in a white outfit with bangles stacked on her wrist, was seen leading the way while asking for space. Beside her, Tanuja is seen walking with support. She is also dressed in white clubbed with a shawl. Right behind them, Kajol was seen walking, and asking the photographers to move away.

"Thoda sa peeche karo, peeche ho jao please (Please give some space)," Kajol is heard saying in the video. Nysa also requested the paps to move aside, “Thoda side ho jao (please give us a side).” They did not pose for the photographers and left as soon as they sat in the car.

Nysa is daughter of Kajol with her husband Ajay Devgn. She is often spotted with her friends. Kajol also shares a son Yug with Ajay.

Kajol's recent and upcoming work

Kajol was most recently seen in The Trial Season 2, which premiered on JioHotstar on 19 September. The series, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, and Gaurav Pandey, received mixed reviews from critics.

Kajol will next be seen hosting a talk show with Twinkle Khanna, titled Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The show is set to launch on Thursday (25 September), with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as the first guests. It will stream on Prime Video.