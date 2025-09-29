Happy Jaya Bachchan meets Kajol with a tight hug at Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai; fans say: ‘She's smiling, that's new'

Actors Jaya Bachchan and Kajol reunited on Saptami as they celebrated Durga Puja at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal. On Monday, several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms. Jaya Bachchan and Kajol met at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

Jaya Bachchan is happy after meeting Kajol

In a video, Kajol was seen walking towards Jaya, who smiled. Jaya gave Kajol a tight hug and held her for some time. After that, they shared a conversation and laughed. The duo also posed together for a picture. For the occasion, Kajol wore a yellow, beige and pink saree. Jaya opted for a golden and beige saree.

Fans react to Kajol and Jaya's videos

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Jaya ji is happy only after meeting and getting pictures clicked with Kajol." A comment read, "Two people with the same attitude in one frame." A fan said, "They should have been mother and daughter. They are always happy when they meet." "Jaya smiling, wow, that's new," read a comment.

About Jaya and Kajol's bond

Jaya and Kajol share a warm bond. They have starred together in only one film in their career, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Earlier this year, they visited Ayan Mukerji when his father, Deb Mukherjee, died. At that time, too, Jaya met Kajol with a hug. Last year, too, during Durga Puja, Jaya had hugged and kissed Kajol, leaving her laughing. Jaya is a regular at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal.

When Kajol talked about being compared with Jaya

A section of people on social media platforms often compare Kajol and Jaya's personalities. Speaking with Zoom earlier this year, Kajol talked about being called scary off-screen and being compared with Jaya over schooling the paparazzi. Kajol said that the paparazzi "coax you, push you" to say something. She also said that the paparazzi want a reaction to "attach some sort of a negative tagline" with the celebrity.

About Kajol's upcoming projects

Kajol is currently busy with her talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle with Twinkle Khanna. The show premiered on September 25, and fresh episodes are released every Thursday. Kajol is set to star in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha season 2 and the upcoming Prabhu Deva-starrer Maharagni: Queen of Queens.