Rakul Preet Singh celebrates first Kajari Teej with mom-in-law Puja Bhagnani, shows her 'waiting for moon face’

Actor Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her first Teej with her mother-in-law Puja Bhagnani. Her husband and producer Jackky Bhagnani was also part of the festival and she took to social media to share the joyous moments. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in 2024 after dating for 3 years.

Rakul celebrates first Teej

Rakul celebrated Kajari Teej on August 12, and took to Instagram to share pictures from the same. Posting pictures from the special day, Rakul expressed her delight, describing the experience as lovely.

“Happpy Teej to all of you celebrating .. this was my first time celebrating with my MIL @pujabhagnani and what a lovely experience .. slide to see the waiting for moon face… the wait is real,” she wrote.

In the pictures, Rakul exuded festive charm in a vibrant red salwar kameez, radiating joy and warmth. She was accompanied by her husband Jackky Bhagnani and mother-in-law Puja Bhagnani, as they celebrated the auspicious occasion of Kajari Teej together.

In the last slide, Rakul shared a picture in which she is seen holding an arti thali with Jackky alongside. They are posing on a balcony with moon in the background. She posted the images with song Saiyaara, sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

About Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani dated for three years before tying the knot on 21 February 2024. They had a beautiful destination wedding held in Goa. The couple celebrated their union with two heartfelt ceremonies: an Anand Karaj (Sikh) in the afternoon, followed by a Sindhi wedding later in the evening.

Recently, speaking during Farah Khan's latest cooking vlog, Rakul recalled that their first meeting took place during the COVID-19 lockdown, under highly unusual circumstances. It was her brother’s birthday, and the siblings were on the lookout for a vodka bottle. This led them to Jackky’s house in full PPE kits.

“We came to his house wearing PPE kits, sanitised each other's hands just to say hello, and even sanitised the bottle,” Rakul said, laughing. Jackky chimed in with mock indignation, joking, “They came, took the bottle, and didn’t even invite me!”