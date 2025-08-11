Saiyaara on OTT: When and where to watch Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film after theatrical run

In recent years, a popular belief was built that audiences visit theatres only to watch their favourite superstars. But Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara busted this myth when it released on July 18, because fans flocked to cinema halls to witness his love story starring two newcomers. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who began their Bollywood journey with Saiyaara, emerged as overnight stars and found a permanent place in many hearts as Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra. Fans couldn’t get enough of the two and according to social media buzz, many watched the film in theatres multiple times. But is Saiyaara releasing on a digital platform any time soon? The answer is, yes. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara

Most movies today take the digital route after some time on the silver screen, making the film accessible for fans who didn’t get a chance to watch it in theatres. Lately there have been many rumours about Saiyaara’s tentative OTT release date, but we patiently waited for the makers or the lead actors to make an official announcement. While that hasn’t happened yet, YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma, who is a part of the Saiyaara team, has now re-shared a social media post revealing the film’s OTT release date. According to this post, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film Saiyaara will arrive on streaming giant Netflix on September 12.

Shanoo Sharma's Instagram story for Saiyaara's release date

In the comment section of this viral post, several fans expressed their excitement. For instance, one social media user wrote, “Save the date.This kinda movie is, for me, can watch every Sunday.Feel good movie Superb actors and music. Adi Chopra n Mohit Suri just nailed it.❤️,” whereas another comment read, “I am going to watch it on the same day. Can’t wait.” Amongst these messages from fans was Ahaan’s mother Deanne Panday’s comment. She dropped a bunch of red heart emojis, convincing us that this release date could very much be authentic. But we will have to wait and watch.

How excited are you to watch Ahaan and Aneet in Saiyaara from the comfort of your home?