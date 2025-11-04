Australian fashion label Kirrikin makes its India debut

The Capital went a little Aussie chic recently as Australian First Nations fashion took over the runway. Hosted by the Australian High Commission along with Kirrikin and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the showcase brought together culture, art and style in one vibrant celebration. Her collection, ‘Evoke’ was all about fitted blazers, wrap dresses, flowy skirts, and tailored pants in soft viscose crepe

The evening opened with a traditional Aboriginal dance, a cultural practice that dates back more than 60,000 years. Dancers moved to beats inspired by the kangaroo and emu, offering a glimpse into Australia’s storytelling traditions through movement, rhythm, and colour. The performance set the tone for what unfolded next.

Taking over the runway was Kirrikin, which means “Sunday’s best clothes” in the Wonnarua language. Founded by designer Amanda Healy, the Indigenous Australian label is known for turning hand-painted First Nations artworks into elegant, contemporary pieces. Designed in Australia and crafted in Noida, the collection reflected the growing creative bond between the two countries. "Fashion has always been a bridge and this showcase is a true meeting of cultures," said Sunil Sethi, FDCI chairman.

For Healy, the night also carried extra meaning as it marked ten years of her label and Kirrikin’s debut on an Indian runway. Her collection, ‘Evoke’ was all about fitted blazers, wrap dresses, flowy skirts, and tailored pants in soft viscose crepe inspired by the Noongar people of southwest Western Australia. “I chose India as my major supplier because of the sheer fabulousness of your fabrics,” said Healy.