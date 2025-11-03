Shah Rukh Khan chose mutton for Raees scene even after his team refused, says film's director: 'He ate by sucking bones'

Raees director Rahul Dholakia has shared how actor Shah Rukh Khan asked him "a lot of questions" during the narration of the film's script. Speaking with Indian Express, Rahul shared that for a scene in the film, he wanted the actor to eat mutton. Despite his team refusing it, Shah Rukh went ahead and did what Rahul wanted. Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Raees.

Rahul Dholakia shares how Shah Rukh Khan prepared for Raees

Shah Rukh played the role of a gangster from Gujarat in the 2017 film. “He surprised me in every scene. The second scene was him sitting with Zeeshan Ayyub and eating at a dhaaba. He was supposed to eat mutton over there. We were told that he won’t eat the mutton and his food will come from Oberoi – the chicken. I got all of that but the scene didn’t work till he ate the mutton the way it was supposed to be eaten, because he was miya bhai from the ghettos of Gujarat. He isn’t a sophisticated guy, he isn’t Shah Rukh Khan in that scene. I got my homemade mutton with bones and the fancy chicken from Oberoi as well,” Rahul shared.

When Shah Rukh went against his team

“I told him that this is the scene and character, and you should eat the suggested mutton, opposed to what some people are saying. He said, ‘Mai toh mutton hi khaaunga na (I will eat the mutton only). That’s okay, you put the mutton over there and don’t tell the team’. Then, he ate that mutton how Miya bhai would eat or how someone who enjoys eating it, by tapping and sucking the bones. It became a very natural scene then, that’s what adds to the scene,” he added.

About Raees

Raees was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment. It also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahira Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, Sheeba Chaddha and Atul Kulkarni, among others.

Shah Rukh's next film

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will release in 2026. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, among others.