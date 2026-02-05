‘We cannot separate Jana Nayagan and Vijay’: Simbu reacts to CBFC row and release uncertainty
Silambarasan TR, aka Simbu, has spoken out in support of actor-politician Vijay and his film Jana Nayagan amid CBFC censorship issues.
Amid uncertainty over the release of actor-politician Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, and the legal row with the CBFC, Silambarasan TR, aka Simbu, has voiced his support. In an interview with Vikatan, the actor spoke about how the actor and the film are one and the same, stating how Vijay’s legacy in the film industry deserved more. (Also Read: MIB says certification time reduced to 18 days amid Jana Nayagan censor row, 55 films went to revising committee in 2025)
Simbu on Vijay’s Jana Nayagan row
When news first broke of Jana Nayagan’s postponement from its January 9 release due to delays in censoring and the court cases that ensued, Simbu posted in support of Vijay and his swansong. When asked about it in the interview, he said, “We cannot separate Jana Nayagan and Vijay.”
Elaborating on his support for the actor-politician, he added, “He has been in this industry for so many years and has worked in a film for one last time. I put up a post supporting him, as the film should come out. I neither know politics nor have the relevant experience in it. I am also not the right person to speak about it. I wish him the best for his upcoming political endeavours and his future.”
In January, when the film faced a setback, Simbu had written on X (formerly Twitter), “Dear Vijay anna, setbacks have never stopped you. You’ve crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha (festival) begins on the day Jana Nayagan releases.”
Jana Nayagan makers face setback in court
During the January 27 hearing at the Madras High Court, a two-judge bench set aside the single-judge bench’s January 9 directive to the CBFC, which had asked them to certify the film. The court directed the producer and the CBFC back to a single-judge bench, stating that the censor board should’ve been allowed time to file a counter. The film has yet to be certified, and both the production house, KVN Productions, and the CBFC have refused to comment on the matter.
Last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, Simbu will soon star in Vetrimaaran’s Arasan, which is from the Vada Chennai universe. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah. He will also shoot for a yet-to-be-titled film with Ashwath Marimuthu.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.