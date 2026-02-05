‘We cannot separate Jana Nayagan and Vijay’: Simbu reacts to CBFC row and release uncertainty

Amid uncertainty over the release of actor-politician Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, and the legal row with the CBFC, Silambarasan TR, aka Simbu, has voiced his support. In an interview with Vikatan, the actor spoke about how the actor and the film are one and the same, stating how Vijay’s legacy in the film industry deserved more. (Also Read: MIB says certification time reduced to 18 days amid Jana Nayagan censor row, 55 films went to revising committee in 2025) Silambarasan TR voiced his support for Vijay and Jana Nayagan amid censor row.

Simbu on Vijay’s Jana Nayagan row When news first broke of Jana Nayagan’s postponement from its January 9 release due to delays in censoring and the court cases that ensued, Simbu posted in support of Vijay and his swansong. When asked about it in the interview, he said, “We cannot separate Jana Nayagan and Vijay.”

Elaborating on his support for the actor-politician, he added, “He has been in this industry for so many years and has worked in a film for one last time. I put up a post supporting him, as the film should come out. I neither know politics nor have the relevant experience in it. I am also not the right person to speak about it. I wish him the best for his upcoming political endeavours and his future.”

In January, when the film faced a setback, Simbu had written on X (formerly Twitter), “Dear Vijay anna, setbacks have never stopped you. You’ve crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha (festival) begins on the day Jana Nayagan releases.”