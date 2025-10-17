Arasan promo: Vetrimaaran expands Vada Chennai universe, blood-soaked Simbu seeks revenge. Watch

Arasan: Fans have been eagerly awaiting for updates on Vetrimaaran's next instalment in the Vada Chennai universe. The makers have finally dropped the first official promo video of the gritty action drama which stars Silambarasan in a dual role- first as a middle-aged man facing trial for three murders, and another as a young man walking the streets after committing a murder. (Also read: ‘Let’s stop comparing and start celebrating’: Simbu urges fans to support the Diwali releases Dude, Bison and Diesel) Arasan stars Silambarasan, which is built in the Vada Chennai universe.

Arasan promo

The promo was shared by music composer Anirudh on his YouTube channel. It began with Simbu's character talking directly to the camera, which turns out that he is being filmed by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, who appears as himself. As he goes to court for trial, he asks who is playing him on screen and requests that Dhanush be cast in it (it is a meta-reference to Dhanush as the actor has worked with Vetrimaaran in multiple films, and was the lead in Vada Chennai). Inside court, he denies having killed three people and says that the witnesses are lying.

A gritty tale of revenge

The scene cuts to a blood-soaked Simbu walking beside the railway tracks, with an intense expression on his face. As he sits down near a tap to seemingly reflect on what he has done and wash his face, he hears many voices from the back, as people cry out that the man must not run away far. He then faces back and stands in front of them, looking unafraid with the weapon in his hand.

The promo concludes with the line, “An untold tale from the world of Vada Chennai.” For the unversed, the 2018 release Vada Chennai tells the story of a carrom player who sets foot into the world of crime. It is considered to be one of the best films in Dhanush’s filmography. Vetrimaaran has often spoken about how he has more stories written in the same universe.

A release date for Arasan has yet to be announced.