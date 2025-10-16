Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
‘Let’s stop comparing and start celebrating’: Simbu urges fans to support the Diwali releases Dude, Bison and Diesel

BySantanu Das
Published on: Oct 16, 2025 09:43 pm IST

Silambarasan TR aka Simbu wished for the success of Pradeep Ranganathan's Diwali, Dhruv Vikram's Bison and Harish Kalyan's Diesel.

This Diwali, three Tamil films are set to clash at the box office on Friday. Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude, Harish Kalyan's Diesel and Dhruv Vikram's Bison will release on October 17. Ahead of the release, actor Simbu urged fans to stop comparing between the films and support the young actors who have worked hard in the films. (Also read: Pradeep Ranganathan pulls Mamitha Baiju's hair to recreate a scene from Dude, leaves internet miffed)

Dude, Diesel and Bison is set for release during Diwali.
Dude, Diesel and Bison is set for release during Diwali.

What Simbu said

Simbu took to his X account and wrote, "Dear fans, This Diwali belongs to our youngsters. #Diesel #Dude and #Bison are made with love, belief, and hard work.

Let’s stop comparing and start celebrating them as part of our Tamil cinema. Support those who stepped in, stepping in, and waiting to step in. Together, we keep this cinema alive. (red heart emoticon)

Watch all the films in Theatres. Advance Happy Diwali."

More about the films

Dude stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. It is directed by debutant director Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Sai Abhyankkar's music and songs- Oorum Blood, has become a hit with the listeners.

Bison stars Dhruv Vikram as he fights to overcome violence plaguing his village and succeed as a professional kabaddi player. The sports drama film written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, and also stars Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan.

Diesel is an action thriller film written and directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy in his directorial debut. It stars Harish Kalyan and Athulya Ravi in lead roles and chronicles the diesel mafia and the politics around it.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / ‘Let’s stop comparing and start celebrating’: Simbu urges fans to support the Diwali releases Dude, Bison and Diesel
