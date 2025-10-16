Mamitha Baiju kicked Pradeep Ranganathan so hard during Dude shooting, his phone broke: ‘Give me money for new one’

Keerthiswaran’s romantic drama, Dude, will be released in theatres on 17 October. Ahead of the film’s release, the team held a pre-release event in Hyderabad on Wednesday. At the event, Pradeep Ranganathan recalled how his co-star Mamitha Baiju kicked him so hard during a shoot that his phone fell out and broke. Here’s what he said. Mamitha Baiju and Pradeep Ranganathan in a still from their upcoming film Dude.

Pradeep Ranganathan recalls Mamitha Baiju kicking him

Pradeep took to the stage and said that he had something to say about Mamitha. He hilariously recalled that Mamitha had so much ‘energy’ during a photoshoot they had done for the film that she began kicking him. He said, “During a photo shoot for the film, she had a lot of energy. She didn’t know where to put it. She was kicking me when we were taking pictures. You saw me pulling her hair, no? (while recreating a movie scene at the event) That is nothing compared to it.” Mamitha could be seen laughing as he recollected this.

The actor then claimed that she broke his phone in the process, saying, “So, she kicked me in such a way that the phone in my pocket flew out and landed on another terrace. It broke, I’ll show you.” Pradeep then held up his phone and asked the cameraman to zoom in. When Mamitha looked confused when she had broken it, he said, “You only did, if it was your phone, you’d remember. It’s my phone, no? You’ll not remember. I don’t buy too many phones, I have been using (iPhone) 12 Pro Max. Making me buy another phone, you give me money, I’ll buy.”

About Dude

Dude is directed by debutant director Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Neha Shetty, R Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon and Rohini also star in it apart from Pradeep and Mamitha. It will be released in theatres on 17 October for Diwali. The trailer hinted at a one-sided love story between friends.