Dude advance booking: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju film surprises by making more in Telugu than Tamil

Dude advance booking: Debutant director Keerthiswaran’s upcoming romantic drama, Dude, with Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, is gearing up for release ahead of Diwali on October 17. The film, which was made in Tamil and dubbed in Telugu, is surprisingly outperforming the original in advance sales in the US for the dubbed language. Mamitha Baiju and Pradeep Ranganathan headline the romantic drama titled Dude.

Dude advance booking sees Telugu take the lead

A trade source confirmed that Dude has secured $ 59K in advance bookings in the US as of Wednesday morning, following the opening of bookings on Tuesday night. Surprisingly, of the total amount so far, $32K was from the Telugu version of the film, while the original Tamil version brought in $27K. It remains to be seen if the trend will change as the film continues to bring in collections ahead of its release.

Pradeep gained fame in the Telugu states due to the success of his previous films Love Today (2022) and Dragon (2025). For Love Today, the collections for the Telugu version stood at ₹11.81 crore net in India, out of a lifetime domestic collection of ₹66.57 crore. For Dragon, the film brought in ₹18.68 crore, net of the ₹101.34 crore domestic box office from the Telugu version. According to Sacnilk, as of 2 PM, Dude made ₹17.26 lakh in advance booking in India.

About Dude

Dude’s synopsis on the US ticketing site Fandango reads: “Aravind aka Dude (Pradeep Ranganathan) is carefree and confident, living life on his terms—until love happens. When he meets Kural (Mamitha Baiju), things take an unpredictable turn: laughter, heartache, jealousy, betrayal. As emotions run high, decisions made in moments of passion lead to consequences that threaten everything Aravind holds dear. Against a backdrop of family ties, surprise twists, and emotional reckonings, Dude asks: will Dude rise to the moment or be undone by his own choices?”

Neha Shetty, R Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon and Rohini also star in the film produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It marks Sai Abhyankkar’s debut as a music composer. Dude will clash with Bison: Kaalamaadan and Diesel in Tamil and Telusu Kada, K Ramp and Mithra Mandali in Telugu.