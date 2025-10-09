Dude trailer: Pradeep Ranganathan falls hard for Mamitha Baiju in tricky love story; internet likes the ‘semma cut’

Dude trailer: Keerthiswaran’s romantic drama, Dude, will be released in theatres this Diwali. The film’s trailer, exploring the lead characters played by Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, was dropped on Thursday. The internet seemed impressed with the ‘semma (awesome) cut’ of the quirky tale of love. Take a look. (Also Read: Kiran Abbavaram rues Telugu heroes not getting screens in TN like Pradeep Ranganathan does in AP, TG: ‘Want love too’) Dude trailer: Mamitha Baiju and Pradeep Ranganathan play the leads in Keerthiswaran's film.

Dude trailer sees Pradeep fall hard for Mamitha

The trailer begins with Agan (Pradeep) being described as a ‘good-for-nothing’ by his father (Sarathkumar), and Kural (Mamitha) wanting to be his assistant, nonetheless. She soon turns around his life, even making him switch from cigarettes to chocolates. He falls for her hard, only for her to tell him that ‘the concept of love won’t work out between us.’ The trailer shows Agan heading on what looks like a downward spiral, with some intriguing scenes even featuring Neha Shetty in a cameo. The trailer ends with Kural asking Agan, “Devadas sir, why did you do all this?” only for him to give a wistful smile.

Internet reacts

Fans seemed impressed with the trailer, as evidenced by the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube. “Semma Cut!!! That last portion - ‘Devdass Sir’ followed by the ‘En Moochava’ song - perfect timing da! It just lifted the trailer to a whole new level!! Semma Feel!!” One called the trailer ‘Vera level Yaa (A whole different level).’ Another wrote, “Seated fdfs.” One person thought, “Love today + Dragon + Extra Style = Dude.” Numerous people shared the ending scene from the trailer on X, writing, “Trailer peaked here,” and “will be seated no matter what.” One fan even thought, “Pradeep acting like young Dhanush sir. North Indian fan here.”

About Dude

Dude is directed by Keerthiswaran and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar for Mythri Movies. Sai Abhyankkar debuts as a music composer with the project. Pradeep, Mamitha, Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Dravid Selvam and others star in it. It will be released in theatres on 17 October for Diwali.