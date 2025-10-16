Pradeep Ranganathan pulls Mamitha Baiju's hair to recreate a scene from Dude, leaves internet miffed

Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju are awaiting the release of Dude. The upcoming romantic comedy film will release during Diwali. During a promotional event for the film, Pradeep and Mamitha were on stage where they tried to create a ‘cute’ recreation of a scene from the film. But seeing how Pradeep pulled Mamitha's hair, many were shocked and said that there is nothing ‘cute’ about it. (Also read: Mamitha Baiju kicked Pradeep Ranganathan so hard during Dude shooting, his phone broke: ‘Give me money for new one’) Pradeep Ranganathan pulled Mamitha Baiju's hair on stage.

Pradeep and Mamitha recreate scene from Dude

In the scene from the trailer, Mamitha's character pulls the cheeks of Pradeep's character, and he stops her, saying ‘What is so cute about it?’ Meanwhile, on stage, it was Pradeep who pulled Mamitha's cheeks, and on top of that, also pulled her hair from behind. He then playfully kicked her, while the audience cheered. She said, “This is not cute. Okay?” He nodded and stood beside her and that was the conclusion of the act.

How internet reacted

This moment on stage was shared on social media, which left many unimpressed. One user said, “Doesn't looks cute at all.” Another said, “This moment is a perfect encapsulation of everything that's wrong with this actor. Choosing a specifically demeaning visual to recreate on stage, where they are less actors and more actual people. For audience, the two become one at that moment... hear those people cheering. PR knows exactly what he is doing.” A comment read, “scene recreation that's ok but dont drag her hair like that you fool.” Someone said, “This is so uncomfortable to watch.”

Dude is directed by debutant director Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Neha Shetty, R Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon and Rohini also star in it apart from Pradeep and Mamitha. It will be released in theatres on 17 October for Diwali.