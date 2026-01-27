Jana Nayagan release date hearing: No relief for Vijay film as Madras High Court sends matter back to single judge bench

On January 27, a Madras High Court bench led by Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan delivered the verdict in the case between the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the producer of Jana Nayagan, KVN Productions. Vijay’s final film, scheduled for release on January 9, was postponed due to a delay in censor certification. After weeks of back-and-forth in court, the film has yet to receive any relief. (Also Read: Jana Nayagan censor row verdict: A timeline of everything that delayed Vijay's film) Vijay will contest in the Tamil Nadu elections and the H Vinoth-directorial Jana Nayagan is touted to be his last film.

Madras HC directs The bench began the proceedings by reading out the complaint filed against Jana Nayagan to the CBFC by a member of the examining committee. Considering the points raised in the complaint, the bench observed that the CBFC should've been given time to present its case in the single-judge hearing that favoured JanaNayagan.

The court also observed the absence of a prayer challenging Chairperson Prasoon Joshi's order, and asked the producer to challenge it while proceeding further. Setting aside the single-judge order which directed the CBFC to certify the film, the HC remanded the matter to the single judge for fresh consideration.

What happened The producer of Jana Nayagan claimed in court that the CBFC’s examining committee watched the film in December and informed them that it would be awarded UA 16+ after 14 cuts. The filmmakers complied with the cuts but did not hear back from the censor board till January 5, when they approached the Madras HC. The CBFC had claimed that the certification was stalled due to a complaint they received that the film might ‘hurt religious sentiments’ and that certain scenes needed to be cleared by the board.

A single judge heard both sides and directed the CBFC to award certification to the film. However, the censor board approached the HC and obtained a stay order against the verdict. The Supreme Court refused to entertain the producer’s plea and asked him to seek relief at the HC. After a hearing held on January 20, the HC heard both sides of the argument and reserved its verdict till January 27. Three different court cases and 22 days later, Jana Nayagan has yet to be certified.