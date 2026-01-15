Jana Nayagan row: Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea for CBFC clearance for Vijay's movie

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain Vijay-starrer Tamil film Jana Nayagan producer's plea for censor board clearance. It has asked the producers to approach Madras HC division bench for relief. Vijay's Jana Nayagan has been stuck in a limbo for more than a week.

It also asked Madras HC to decide on the plea by January 20.

On January 9, the Madras High Court stayed a single judge's order directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately grant a censor certificate to "Jana Nayagan", leaving the fate of actor-turned-politician Vijay's film, which has drawn attention for its political overtones, in limbo.

KVN Productions LLP filed an appeal against the order passed by a division bench of the high court last Friday, which put on hold the single bench's directive to the board to issue the film's certificate forthwith.

Vijay recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Jana Nayagan, which is widely publicised as Vijay's final film before his full-fledged entry into politics, was slated for a Pongal release on January 9.

However, the film ran into last-minute hurdles after the CBFC did not issue certification in time.

On January 9, the division bench's order came hours after Justice PT Asha directed the CBFC to give clearance to "Jana Nayagan", setting aside the film board's directive to refer the matter to a review committee.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and G Arul Murugan, on an appeal filed by the CBFC, granted an interim stay against the single judge's verdict.