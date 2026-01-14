Sivakarthikeyan calls Vijay his ‘brother’ amid Jana Nayagan release troubles; says ‘no propaganda’ in Parasakthi

Parasakthi tells the story of two brothers who fight in the 1960s anti-Hindi imposition movement in Tamil Nadu. Asking people to ‘spread positivity’ this Pongal, Sivakarthikeyan denied the film had any controversy or propaganda. “No controversy, no controversy. People are understanding it and taking it the right way. What we intended is reaching the people. If they watch the film completely, they will understand. No propaganda, I don’t have any propaganda. All of us are brothers, and we’re not trying to say anything extra,” he told ANI.

Parasakthi actors Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, along with their partners Aarthi and Kenishaa Francis , attended the Pongal celebrations in Delhi at Union Minister L Murugan’s residence, which also had PM Modi in attendance. Speaking to the press on the sidelines, Sivakarthikeyan called Vijay his ‘brother’ and denied that Parasakthi had any ‘propaganda’ in it.

The Tamil films Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi have sparked everything from online wars between fans of Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan to statements pitting political parties at both the regional and national levels. All this, while the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer released on January 10 after receiving certification from the CBFC at the last minute, and the Vijay-starrer has yet to receive one from the censor board.

On Vijay’s fans, Jana Nayagan release postponement When asked about Vijay’s political journey, Sivakarthikeyan said, “I wished him well for his political journey, personally and on social media. His film will be released soon.” The actor also said that ‘few fans’ should not speak for the majority when asked about the backlash Parasakthi is facing from Vijay fans. He told India Today, “We don’t have to worry about a few fans talking about it, and we don’t have to generalise it also. It’s not a problem. We are always like brothers, and it will remain the same.”

Controversy surrounding Parasakthi Parasakthi was awarded a UA certification for Parasakthi at the eleventh hour by the CBFC after they demanded 25 cuts and modifications be made to the film. After the film's release, it received mixed reviews. Director Sudha Kongara, in an interview with THR India, hinted that Vijay’s fans are ‘defaming’ Parasakthi on social media. “You wonder where it is coming from, and you know where it is coming from,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress on Tuesday sought a ban on Parasakthi, claiming that the movie ‘deliberately distorts historical facts and maligns the Indian National Congress (INC) and its leaders.’ Arun Bhaskar, the state senior vice president, issued a strongly worded statement stating that the film contains ‘fabricated’ facts and events aimed at spreading misinformation.

Rahul Gandhi has recently come out in support of Jana Nayagan. The film was postponed from its January 9 release after CBFC sent it to the revising committee. The producers have approached the Supreme Court for resolution.