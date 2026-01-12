Parasakthi actor claims Vijay fans are trying to sabotage Sivakarthikeyan's film: ‘Negative reviews, using old videos…’

Dev Ramnath took to his X account to share screenshots of negative reviews, and wrote, “Just because we’re releasing alongside your film doesn’t give you the right to sabotage ours. We announced our release date first. Did we try to stop your film? Never.”

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, was released in theatres on Saturday after facing censorship hurdles. The film was set to face a box office clash with Jana Nayagan, which was billed as the final film of actor Vijay. However, the release of Jana Nayagan was postponed a day before its release. Now, Parasakthi actor and producer Dev Ramnath has raised concerns over how fans of Vijay are deliberately trying to ‘sabotage’ Parasakthi by giving negative reviews and ‘influencing people.’

He added, “I was at the CBFC office every single day, in Chennai and Mumbai, to overcome hurdles. We were dealing with our censor issues just the way your team was. We got ours less than 18 hours before the release.”

‘This isn’t competition’ The actor said, “Negative reviews, using old videos, influencing people, shouting political slogans in theatres, messing with BMS ratings. This isn’t competition. You did the same to a big film last year. Talking as a cinema lover, this isn't healthy for any of us. #Parasakthi is about a student movement that we tamil should pride about. We will fight this, just the way our students did.”

Set in 1960s Madras, Parasakthi tells the story of two brothers who are involved in the anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu. The film explores themes of political activism, family loyalty, and social struggle.

While Parasakthi received mixed reviews, its historical backdrop and strong performances by a talented cast, including Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, and Papri Ghosh, have resonated with audiences. The release of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was postponed due to certification issues, effectively giving Parasakthi a near monopoly on the festive period.