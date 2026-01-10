Kamal Haasan says Jana Nayagan issue with CBFC is ‘larger than one film’, cinema lovers ‘deserve respect’

The actor pointed out that cinema is a labour not just of an individual, but of an ecosystem consisting of writers, technicians, performers, exhibitors, and small businesses who depend on it for their livelihood. “When clarity is absent, creativity is constrained, economic activity is disrupted, and public trust is weakened. Tamil Nadu and India's cinema lovers bring passion, discernment, and maturity to the arts; they deserve openness and respect,” wrote Kamal.

Kamal took to his social media to post a note written on his letterhead as a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. “For Art, For Artists, For the Constitution,” he captioned the note, in which he said, “India's Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, guided by reason, never diminished by opacity. This moment is larger than any one film; it reflects the space we accord art and artists in a constitutional democracy.”

Numerous film personalities have spoken up in support of Vijay after his final film, Jana Nayagan, was postponed from its Pongal release due to not receiving certification from the CBFC. After the Madras High Court granted an interim stay against the previous verdict, asking the CBFC to hand over certification, actor-politician Kamal Haasan spoke out against the developments. (Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma slams CBFC after Madras HC stay on Vijay's Jana Nayagan; Mari Selvaraj calls censor delay ‘injustice’ )

Kamal ended the note by calling for a ‘principled relook’ at the certification process with ‘defined timelines for certification, transparent evaluation, and written, reasoned justification’ for the cuts and modifications meted out. He also called for the film industry to unite in engaging a ‘meaningful, constructive’ dialogue with the government. “Such reform will safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values, and strengthen India's democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people,” he added.

Jana Nayagan’s censorship issue Producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions stated in a video that on January 5, days ahead of the scheduled release of Jana Nayagan on January 9, they were informed that the CBFC was sending the film to a revising committee. He claimed that the examining committee had watched the film in December and had already informed them via email that it would be certified UA 16+.

After this last-minute curveball, the producer approached the HC, and after hearings on January 6 and 7, the judge ordered the CBFC to hand over certification to Jana Nayagan. However, even before Vijay’s fans could celebrate, the certification board challenged i,t and a division bench granted an interim stay. The hearing has now been posted for January 21. Jana Nayagan was touted to be Vijay's final film before he contests in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections with TVK.