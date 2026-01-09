Jana Nayagan release delay led to India's largest ticket refund; makers of Vijay film return around ₹1 crore

The delay in getting a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) meant Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, had to hastily postpone its release just two days before it was set to hit the screens. By then, advance bookings had been underway in full flow with thousands of tickets having been sold worldwide. After the delay, the film’s makers and ticketing platforms like BookMyShow began a refund process, costing an estimated ₹1 crore in India alone. Jana Nayagan is being touted as Vijay's final film before his full-time political entry. (Instagram/@jananayaganfilm)

Jana Nayagan ticket refund Jana Nayagan was set to hit the screens on January 9 in time for the Pongal weekend. However, on January 7 evening, the makers announced that the film was being postponed indefinitely. The reason was a non-issue of a certificate from the CBFC, for which the film’s makers and Vijay moved the Madras High Court.

According to industry trackers and ticketing platforms, BookMyShow began the monumental task of refunding over 450,000 tickets after this. This has been called the largest refund in Indian cinema history. Trade pundits estimate that tickets worth ₹1 crore have been refunded to the viewers since the postponement was announced. Internationally, the number could be even higher.

Madras HC instructs CBFC to certify Jana Nayagan On Friday, there was some cause for cheer for Vijay’s fans as the Madras High Court instructed the CBFC to issue the film a U/A 16+ certificate and clear it for release. However, the certification still has not been completed, and reports claim that the CBFC intends to appeal this.

Jana Nayagan is a heavily anticipated film meant to be Vijay’s last before he takes a plunge into politics. The actor-turned-politician will be contesting this year’s Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with his party, TVK. His party members have called the delay in his film’s release a political ploy to ‘stall his fame’. Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju. No new release date has been announced by the makers.