Jana Nayagan producer says Vijay ‘deserves farewell he earned’ amid ‘extremely difficult’ legal tussle with CBFC
H Vinoth's Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan was postponed from its January 9 release for Pongal due to delay in certification from the CBFC.
In his first statement since the legal tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) at Madras High Court over the certification for Jana Nayagan, producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions calls it ‘extremely difficult’. In a video statement, the producer also remarked how Vijay deserves a farewell he earned after decades in the film industry, while explaining the legal issues.
Jana Nayagan legal issues explained
In Venkat’s own words, Jana Nayagan was initially cleared for release by the CBFC after the filmmakers incorporated the cuts and modifications suggested. “The film was submitted to the CBFC on 18 December 2025, which was viewed by the examining committee. And on 22 December 2025, we received an email stating the film would be granted a UA 16+ certificate, subject to a few changes. We incorporated the suggested changes and submitted the film,” he said.
However, as they were awaiting formal certification, they were informed that the film would be sent to a revising committee. “A few days before our planned release, on 5 January 2026, we were informed that the film had been referred to the revising committee based on one complaint. With the time running out to approach the revising committee and without knowing who the complainant was, we approached the Honourable High Court,” said the producer.
After court hearings on January 6 and 7, Justice PT Asha directed the CBFC to grant clearance to Jana Nayagan on January 9. After the certification board challenged it, within hours, a division bench comprising Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and G Arul Murugan granted an interim stay against the single judge's verdict. The matter was posted to January 21. The makers had planned to release the film on January 14, but they were thrown a curveball.
Vijay deserves a farewell, says producer
Given that the fate of Jana Nayagan’s release now hangs in limbo, especially with the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, producer Venkat said that the process has been both difficult and emotional. “This has been an extremely emotional and difficult moment for everyone who has poured their heart, soul and years of hard work into this film. Above all, we firmly believe that Thalapathy Vijay sir deserves the farewell he has earned through decades of love from his fans,” he said.
The producer also issued an apology to fans, distributors, and exhibitors who had banked on Jana Nayagan’s release, calling the subjudicial issue ‘beyond (their) control.’ It remains to be seen when the film, starring Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol, will be released in theatres. The actor will contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.
