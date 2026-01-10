Jana Nayagan producer says Vijay ‘deserves farewell he earned’ amid ‘extremely difficult’ legal tussle with CBFC

In his first statement since the legal tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) at Madras High Court over the certification for Jana Nayagan, producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions calls it ‘extremely difficult’. In a video statement, the producer also remarked how Vijay deserves a farewell he earned after decades in the film industry, while explaining the legal issues. Jana Nayagan was touted to be Vijay's last film before he contests in the Tamil Nadu elections with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Jana Nayagan legal issues explained In Venkat’s own words, Jana Nayagan was initially cleared for release by the CBFC after the filmmakers incorporated the cuts and modifications suggested. “The film was submitted to the CBFC on 18 December 2025, which was viewed by the examining committee. And on 22 December 2025, we received an email stating the film would be granted a UA 16+ certificate, subject to a few changes. We incorporated the suggested changes and submitted the film,” he said.

However, as they were awaiting formal certification, they were informed that the film would be sent to a revising committee. “A few days before our planned release, on 5 January 2026, we were informed that the film had been referred to the revising committee based on one complaint. With the time running out to approach the revising committee and without knowing who the complainant was, we approached the Honourable High Court,” said the producer.

After court hearings on January 6 and 7, Justice PT Asha directed the CBFC to grant clearance to Jana Nayagan on January 9. After the certification board challenged it, within hours, a division bench comprising Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and G Arul Murugan granted an interim stay against the single judge's verdict. The matter was posted to January 21. The makers had planned to release the film on January 14, but they were thrown a curveball.