CBFC asks Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi to make 25 modifications: What all has been deleted, muted, changed

A modification was also made to the voiceover regarding the imposition of languages in other countries, leading to their disintegration. The Parasakthi team was asked to remove the visuals of the burning of the effigy named Hindi Arakki (Hindi demon). The term "Hindi Arakki" was asked to be changed to "Arakki" (demon).

The CBFC asked the filmmakers to mute 11 phrases, which also included expletives. The phrase Thee paravatum (let the fire spread) was changed to Neethi paravatum (let justice prevail). Another term, Hindi en kanavai alithathu (Hindi destroyed my dreams) was modified as En orey kanavai Hindi thinipu erithathu (Hindi imposition burned my only dream). The makers muted the phrase Hindi Kaththuukittu (learning Hindi).

Sivakarthikeyan -starrer Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara , has received a UA 16 certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), paving the way for its scheduled release on January 10. However, the film underwent 25 modifications before it received the green light. The modifications include cuts, removal of visuals, and muting of phrases.

The body also told the makers to reduce the immolation visuals in the film by 50%. The film's team was also asked to reduce the visuals of a village massacre, especially by deleting the visuals of killing a young mother and showing dead bodies. The visuals of gunshots of a mother with a child were also asked to be deleted. The filmmakers were asked to delete visuals of applying cow dung to the post office signboard.

The subtitles emphasising the Hindi language were also removed. The term “anti-national scum” was asked to be muted in the dialogues and removed in the subtitles. The CBFC also asked the makers to extend the duration of the pre-existing fiction disclaimer to allow more reading time to the viewer. A voiceover should also be given for the entire disclaimer. In the film's Postal Money Order sequences, the board asked the Parasakthi team to insert a fiction disclaimer regarding the cancellation of UPSC examinations and the language proficiency requirement in the Railway Interview.

The producers of the film, Dawn Pictures, shared the news of the CBFC confirming the UA rating online. While only three theatres in Chennai were listed on BookMyShow on January 8 for advance booking, on Friday, many more opened up for advance booking following the CBFC certification.

About Parasakthi The film, running 162.43 minutes, faced delays after the CBFC initially suggested around 38 cuts related to its depiction of 1960s anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu. Industry sources said director Sudha Kongara approached the revising committee in Mumbai, refusing changes that could alter the film's historical context, before clearance was granted.

Set against student agitations in Pollachi over Hindi imposition in 1965, Parasakthi marks a key Pongal release amid similar censor hurdles for Vijay's Jana Nayagan.