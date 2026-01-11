Kenishaa Francis says Parasakthi works only because of Ravi Mohan: ‘He is number 1’

Speaking to the media, Kenishaa said the film would succeed in theatres only because of Ravi Mohan. She said, “Parasakthi runs only for Ravi. I don't see anyone else. It seems like this film was made for him. Whether he is a hero or a villain... He is number 1 in this film... There is no film beyond him in the second half. He is always Evergreen… always the Best.”

Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi , starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa in lead roles, was released in theatres on Saturday. The film received mixed reviews upon release. Actor Ravi Mohan's rumoured girlfriend, singer-healer Kenishaa Francis, has now reacted after watching the film and declared that the film works primarily because of him, regardless of whether he played a hero or a villain. (Also read: Parasakthi box office collection day 1: Sivakarthikeyan opening fails to beat Amaran, The GOAT, despite no competition )

In the film, Ravi essays the role of the antagonist Thirunaadan. His performance was well-received by fans as well.

Parasakthi was released after the CBFC cleared it at the last minute. The CBFC asked the makers of Parasakthi to make 25 cuts and modifications before the film was certified. Kenishaa spoke about the film's clearance and said, “We have to respect the government and the law. None of us are working against the law. They are right in their own way and the creators are right in their own way."