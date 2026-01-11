Parasakthi box office collection day 1: Sivakarthikeyan opening fails to beat Amaran, The GOAT, despite no competition

Parasakthi box office collection day 1: Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa in lead roles, was released in theatres on Saturday after being cleared by the CBFC at the last minute. The film’s opening, while decent, failed to beat the openings of Sivakarthikeyan’s previous films, Amaran and Madharaasi. Parasakthi box office collection day 1: Ravi Mohan, Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela and Atharvaa in a still from the Sudha Kongara film.

Parasakthi box office collection day 1 According to Sacnilk, Parasakthi brought in a collection of an estimated ₹11.50 crore net in India on its opening day. The film showed an occupancy of 62.79% in Tamil. While decent, this number means that it failed to beat the openings of Sivakarthikeyan’s previous films.

In 2024, Amaran registered a ₹24.7 crore opening after being released on a Thursday, and the 2025 film Madharaasi had a ₹13.65 crore opening on a Friday. Parasakthi has also not surpassed the openings of Vijay’s 2024 film The GOAT, which registered a ₹52 crore opening on a Thursday, and Kamal Haasan’s 2025 film The Thug Life, which had an opening of ₹15.5 crore.

Parasakthi will get a chance for a good run in theatres for Pongal now, with almost no competition, given that Vijay’s Jana Nayagan’s release was postponed due to certification issues. It remains to be seen if this will prove advantageous for the film in the long run.