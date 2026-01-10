Parasakthi Twitter reviews: Suriya ‘dodged a bullet’, say fans as Sivakarthikeyan's period drama ‘tests patience’
Parasakthi Twitter reviews: Sudha Kongara's Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa-starrer released in theatres to lukewarm response on Saturday.
Parasakthi Twitter reviews: Sudha Kongara’s Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa-starrer Parasakthi was released in theatres on Saturday ahead of Pongal. The film, which was initially offered to Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan, has people on X (formerly Twitter) saying that it ‘tests patience’. (Also Read: After Parasakthi censor list leaks, Telugu audience calls for ban over alleged usage of ‘golty’ slur)
Parasakthi is boring and tests patience, says X
Rating Parasakthi 1.5/5 and calling it a ‘neutral review’, an X user who went to the premiere show wrote, “Parasakthi dreams big, but ultimately falls short. The film aspires to recreate a powerful period setting, yet never truly transports the viewer into its time. Unlike Iruvar, where the characters and atmosphere seamlessly pull us into the era, Parasakthi leaves us firmly in the present.”
Another wrote that Parasakthi tests your patience, calling it a boring period drama. They added, “The film initially grabs attention with an authentic period setup. However, a slow narration and dull love track dominate most of the first half. Post-interval, the film drags endlessly, testing patience with convenient writing and stretched-out sequences. The emotions surrounding the pro-language movement feel superficial and fail to land effectively.”
An X user even praised Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi and Atharvaa for their performances, but called the film mediocre, writing, “#Parasakthi - SK Leads the show. Ravi Mohan scores. Rebels Atharvaa & Sreeleela Gud Perf. GVP’s BGM & Songs Super. Abrupt Edits lead to Emotional disconnect. Interval Block & Climax gud. Powerful Content; Very Convenient writing & Mediocre execution by Sudha Kongara. AVERAGE!”
“#Parasakthi 1st half starts off very slowly and takes time to get into the story. The love portions of #SK & #Sreeleela literally tested patience. The interval was neat,” reviewed an X user, writing, “#Parasakthi – The second half truly tests patience to another level. A very tiring watch, completely flat from start to finish. Never expected a film like this from #SudhaKongara.”
Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan fans happy they dodged a bullet
Meanwhile, Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan’s fans were happy, posting memes of everyone from Mohanlal to Akshaye Khanna.
“The only correct decision Suriya has made in the last 12 years is rejecting parasakthi,” wrote a happy fan. One posted Akshaye’s famous scene from Dhurandhar, writing, “Suriya na after rejecting #Vanangaan and #Parasakthi. Recently script selection.”
Another thought Suriya and Dulquer rejected the script for a reason, “Early reviews for #Parasakthi are disappointing! Seems like the original cast dodged a bullet, huge escape for Suriya, and yet another for Dulquer.”
Cast and music receive praise
Most of the X audience might not have liked Parasakthi, but they seem to place the blame for it solely on Sudha, praising the cast and music composer GV Prakash. “Based On True Story. Simple 1st Half & Good 2nd Half. SK & Atharva Perf Super. Songs & BGM r Big+. Ravi Mohan Tries & Fails. Suprise Cameo r Short But Impact. Lot Of Political Statements. Interval Block & Action r Favs. WINNER!!”
There were some who praised Sudha for attempting the topic, with an X user writing, “Dramatic, Powerful and Engaging. The best performance of SK after Amaran. Kudos to Sudha Kongara for bringing this to the current generation. Blockbuster !#Parasakthi.”
Parasakthi is set in 1960s Madras and tells the story of a man who rebels against the Hindi imposition in the state of Tamil Nadu.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.