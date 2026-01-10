Parasakthi Twitter reviews: Suriya ‘dodged a bullet’, say fans as Sivakarthikeyan's period drama ‘tests patience’

Rating Parasakthi 1.5/5 and calling it a ‘neutral review’, an X user who went to the premiere show wrote, “Parasakthi dreams big, but ultimately falls short. The film aspires to recreate a powerful period setting, yet never truly transports the viewer into its time. Unlike Iruvar, where the characters and atmosphere seamlessly pull us into the era, Parasakthi leaves us firmly in the present.”

Parasakthi Twitter reviews: Sudha Kongara’s Sivakarthikeyan , Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa-starrer Parasakthi was released in theatres on Saturday ahead of Pongal. The film, which was initially offered to Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan, has people on X (formerly Twitter) saying that it ‘tests patience’. (Also Read: After Parasakthi censor list leaks, Telugu audience calls for ban over alleged usage of ‘golty’ slur )

Another wrote that Parasakthi tests your patience, calling it a boring period drama. They added, “The film initially grabs attention with an authentic period setup. However, a slow narration and dull love track dominate most of the first half. Post-interval, the film drags endlessly, testing patience with convenient writing and stretched-out sequences. The emotions surrounding the pro-language movement feel superficial and fail to land effectively.”

An X user even praised Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi and Atharvaa for their performances, but called the film mediocre, writing, “#Parasakthi - SK Leads the show. Ravi Mohan scores. Rebels Atharvaa & Sreeleela Gud Perf. GVP’s BGM & Songs Super. Abrupt Edits lead to Emotional disconnect. Interval Block & Climax gud. Powerful Content; Very Convenient writing & Mediocre execution by Sudha Kongara. AVERAGE!”

“#Parasakthi 1st half starts off very slowly and takes time to get into the story. The love portions of #SK & #Sreeleela literally tested patience. The interval was neat,” reviewed an X user, writing, “#Parasakthi – The second half truly tests patience to another level. A very tiring watch, completely flat from start to finish. Never expected a film like this from #SudhaKongara.”