After Parasakthi censor list leaks, Telugu audience calls for ban over alleged usage of ‘golty’ slur
Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela was released in theatres on Saturday after cuts and modifications by the CBFC.
Sudha Kongara’s Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan-starrer Parasakthi was released in theatres on Saturday ahead of Pongal. A censor list of modifications and cuts was leaked online after the film received a UA certification by the CBFC. One of the words mentioned on it has received flak from the Telugu community due to its negative connotation.
What does ‘golty’ mean?
One of the words muted by the CBFC in Parasakthi, as per the leaked censor list, is ‘golty’. For the uninitiated, ‘golti, gulti, golty or gulte’ is a term used by Tamilians to refer to Telugu speakers or people from Andhra Pradesh, often used to denote backwardness. The colloquial term is often used as a slur or in a derogatory manner. Some argue that the word is just Telugu in reverse as ‘gu lu te’; others argue that the word has also often been used to describe a particular caste in the Telugu community as miserly.
Teluguites call for ban of Parasakthi
As soon as the censor list was leaked, Teluguites on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit were up in arms, calling out Sudha, who is also a Teluguite, for including the word in the first place. “Calling the Telugu community “golti” in the Tamil version, but shouting “Jai Telugu” in the Telugu version — this isn’t art, it’s blatant double standards and political hypocrisy,” wrote one X user.
Another called for an apology, writing, “Disgusting from #Parasakthi team!! Calling Telugu People as “Golti” in Tamil Version twice is Unacceptable. Director Sudha kongara being a Telugu Women & #Sivakarthikeyan who was accepted & Supported well in telugu states using Such language in a film is Nasty. We are demanding a Unconditional Apology from the movie team.”
While a fan reasoned, “Sreeleela plays a Telugu girl in #Parasakthi. Golti is a friendly banter between them. The film's director Sudha Kongara comes from a Telugu speaking family,” most people weren’t having it. A Redditor fumed, “Lets Boycott Parashakti movie they have no right to Abuse telugu community,” sharing the censor certificate. Another wrote, “Damn never expected this from Siva Kartikeyan. He looked really appreciative of the Telugu audience.”
However, some people came to team Parasakthi’s defence, reasoning that the censor list doesn’t reveal the context in which the word was used. “Let their hypocrisy be seen. Let people decide what it is, calling for boycott even before release is absurd,” wrote a Redditor, while another pointed out that Nani-starrer HIT 3’s Tamil version also had the word in it.
About Parasakthi
Parasakthi is Sudha Kongara’s latest film, following Soorarai Pottru in 2020 and its Hindi remake, Sarfira, in 2024. Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela, the film, set in 1960s Madras, tells the story of a man’s fight against Hindi imposition in the state. The film was supposed to clash with Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, which was postponed due to censorship issues.
