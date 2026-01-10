After Parasakthi censor list leaks, Telugu audience calls for ban over alleged usage of ‘golty’ slur

Sudha Kongara’s Sivakarthikeyan , Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan-starrer Parasakthi was released in theatres on Saturday ahead of Pongal. A censor list of modifications and cuts was leaked online after the film received a UA certification by the CBFC. One of the words mentioned on it has received flak from the Telugu community due to its negative connotation.

What does ‘golty’ mean?

One of the words muted by the CBFC in Parasakthi, as per the leaked censor list, is ‘golty’. For the uninitiated, ‘golti, gulti, golty or gulte’ is a term used by Tamilians to refer to Telugu speakers or people from Andhra Pradesh, often used to denote backwardness. The colloquial term is often used as a slur or in a derogatory manner. Some argue that the word is just Telugu in reverse as ‘gu lu te’; others argue that the word has also often been used to describe a particular caste in the Telugu community as miserly.