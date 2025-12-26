Tamil musician-actor GV Prakash Kumar falls for online scam, sends 20,000 for last rites of fan's ‘mom’

Tamil music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar unfortunately fell victim to a common social media scam. He even transferred ₹20,000 to the scammer on Gpay after falling for their sob story. While people on social media warned him it was a scam, it was too late. Here’s what happened. GV Prakash Kumar was warned too late by people on social media that the fan was scamming him.

GV Prakash Kumar falls for online scam

It is common for social media accounts on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter) to spam a celebrity and request money by sharing a sob story. While sometimes, there are genuine pleas put out, other times it’s just scammers looking for an easy way to make money.

When an X (formerly Twitter) user by the name of Prasanna Sadeesh and the social media handle ‘Mom Little King’ told a sad story, Prakash fell for it. The X user pretended to be a fan and posted a picture of his ‘mom’, writing that she had taken care of him and his little sister all their lives. He tagged the musician-actor, asking for his help to perform the last rites.

When Prakash initially didn’t respond to the plea at 11:12 AM on December 25, he tagged him at 1:59 PM again, asking for his help with the ‘last rites’. Prakash replied to the post at 2:24 PM and asked the supposed fan for his Gpay number, sending ₹20,000 to help them out at 2:28 PM and attaching a screenshot. The X user even thanked him after the money was transferred.

Internet points out scam

While the initial response to the post was, “GV sir.. Seriously super.. Romba (very) kind hearted,” people soon realised it was a scam. They added context to the post, writing, “The deceased woman in the above picture passed away in 2022 and OP is scamming money by using her name.”

Soon, comments like “You got scammed ra,” began pouring in. One X user even claimed to have transferred the scammer ₹1000, writing, “This dog said that his mom died a few days ago and asked for money, and I went and sent it.” One fan commented, “Blud got scammed publicly,” while another cautioned, “Dei please check before you help others scam da,” but it was too late.

Several fans also commented, asking Prakash to file a police report. Prakash has yet to comment on the matter.