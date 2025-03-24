GV Prakash Kumar, Saindhavi arrive and leave together after filing for mutual divorce. Watch

Tamil music composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar and singer Saindhavi officially filed for mutual divorce at the Chennai Family Welfare Court on Monday. The couple were spotted arriving together at court and leaving in the same car after the hearing. A News18 Tamil report states that the judge had adjourned the case to a later date. (Also Read: GV Prakash, Divyabharathi address rumours that he divorced Saindhavi to date her: ‘Faced brutal trolling’) Saindhavi and GV Prakash Kumar were married for over a decade.

GV Prakash, Saindhavi file for divorce

Prakash and Saindhavi married in 2013, announced their separation in 2024 and filed for divorce in 2025. On March 24, they reportedly submitted a petition for mutual divorce in Chennai family court to end their 12-year-long marriage. The case was presented before Judge Selva Sundari. Prakash and Saindhavi appeared in person to state that they were separating voluntarily. After that, the case was adjourned. The duo left in the same car after the hearing.

A cordial separation between the two

Since their separation announcement, Prakash and Saindhavi have been cordial, even working together when needed during concerts. The two were childhood friends before their marriage in 2013. They had a daughter, Anvi, in 2020, but the last year saw rumours doing rounds about their separation. While the couple confirmed they had separated, they requested privacy and denied any external pressure behind it. They also reiterated that their separation was amicable.

Recent work

Prakash, who is AR Rahman’s nephew, made his singing debut with Shankar’s 1992 Gentleman and as a composer in Vasanthabalan’s 2006 film Veyil. He debuted as an actor in the 2015 film Trisha Illana Nayanthara. He now composed music for Robinhood in Telugu and Good Bad Ugly, Idly Kadai, Parasakthi, Vaadivaasal and Mask in Tamil. Last seen in Kingston, he will soon star in Idimuzhakkam and 13. Saindhavi has performed since age 12 and is known for singing in hit films like Anniyan and Raja Rani. She most recently sang Kanave in Amaran.